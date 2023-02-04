Make it five in a row. By virtue of Homestead’s 59-44 victory Saturday over Huntington North in the Class 4A Huntington North Sectional championship game, the Spartans set a school record by winning their fifth consecutive sectional title.
Homestead (19-5) took a 31-20 halftime lead in breaking a previous record set on three occasions of winning four straight sectional championships.
Class 3A
GARRETT 50, WOODLAN 49: At Concordia, the Railroaders held on after leading by as many as 18 points in the championship game of the Concordia Sectional. After Avah Smith scored with 20 seconds remaining for the Warriors (20-5), Bailey Kelham made two free throws with under 15 seconds to go to give Garrett (14-11) its final points, improving to 4-0 in the postseason against Woodlan in the past 10 years.
NORWELL 55, NORTHWESTERN 54: In Ossian, the Knights held on as the Tigers missed two free throws and five shots in the final 27 seconds to hoist the trophy at the Norwell Sectional. The Knights (21-3) won their third sectional title in four years.
Class 2A
BISHOP LUERS 68, ADAMS CENTRAL 23: In Bluffton, the Knights led by 17 at halftime, then extended their lead in the first postseason meeting between the schools since Luers (11-13) won an opening-round matchup in the 2012-13 season in the finals at the Bluffton Sectional. Adams Central finished 7-16.
CENTRAL NOBLE 44, WESTVIEW 28: In Albion, the host Cougars won their 24th game of the year, marking the second-best win total in school history, claiming the championship at the Central Noble Sectional. The Cougars (24-2) limited the Warriors to just 10 second-half points.
Class A
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 56, LAKEWOOD PARK 37: At Blackhawk Christian, 24 points from Zoe Willems proved enough to lift the Bruins (21-3) to the Blackhawk Christian Sectional title. Ava McGrade scored 20 for the Panthers, but Lakewood Park (10-14) fell to 0-4 the past two years against the Panthers.
SOUTHWOOD 59, LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 39: In Poneto, the Knights led 26-14 in the championship game at the Southern Wells Sectional. Lakeland Christian ended the year 15-7.
Boys
LAWRENCE NORTH 83, NORTH SIDE 61: At North Side, the Wildcats improved to 7-2 since the start of the calendar year despite 24 points and six rebounds from Eugene Young for the Legends (11-7).
NORWELL 73, COLUMBIA CITY 43: In Columbia City, Luke McBride’s 17 points led four in double figures for the Knights (16-2, 6-0), who now stand as the lone remaining Northeast 8 unbeaten with one game to go. The Eagles (11-8, 5-1) have alternated wins and losses the last six games.
NEW HAVEN 55, HUNTINGTON NORTH 54: In New Haven, Aric Hosler’s late rebound putback fell off the back of the rim to give the Bulldogs (8-10, 4-2 NE8) the victory and third place in the conference with a game remaining. The Vikings fell to 7-11, 3-3 in the conference. Derrion Brooks scored 31 for New Haven.
HERITAGE 77, BLUFFTON 52: In Monroeville, the Patriots forged a three-way tie atop the ACAC standings thanks to 28 points from Luke Saylor. Heritage (10-7 overall) now sits at 4-1 in the conference along with Adams Central and Jay County. Bluffton dropped to 2-15, 1-5 in the league.
Girls swimming
WARSAW SECTIONAL: In Warsaw, Culver Academy scored 456 points to best the runner-up Tigers (330), while Columbia City finished fourth with 220 points. Warsaw’s Marissa Howett won the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle, while the freshman duo of Titiksha Gorhe and Sophia Stewart went 1-2 in diving for the Tigers. The Eagles’ Emma Johnson won the 100 breaststroke.
ELKHART SECTIONAL: In Elkhart, Concord won the Elkhart Sectional with 499 points, while Wawasee took third with 308. The Warrior sister act of Julie and Alexis Mishler went 1-2 in the 50 and 100 freestyle, while Wawasee also won the 200 free relay.
JAY COUNTY SECTIONAL: In Portland, Delta edged Norwell, 398-383, to win the Jay County Sectional. Adams Central narrowly held off Huntington North, 198-196, for fourth. Norwell claimed two individual championships, finishing first in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle.