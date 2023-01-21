By virtue of claiming first place at seven of the 14 weight classes, host Snider claimed the SAC wrestling tournament championship Saturday.
The seven individual winners for the Panthers were Julianna Ocampo (106 pounds), Spencer Sharp (126), Camron Lapsley (138), Kevon Russell (152), Ethan Smith (160), De’Alcapon Veazy (182) and Ethan Dodson (285).
Snider bested runner-up Bishop Dwenger, 282-254, for the team championship, with Northrop (195.5) and Concordia (175.5) finishing third and fourth. For the Saints, individual champions were Simon Cornewell (113), Xavier Garrett (132) and Luke Schuckel (170), while Northrop’s Julante Hinton edged Concordia’s Chance Harris, 3-2, for the title at 220.
Bellmont claimed the Northeast 8 Tournament championship at New Haven, scoring 205.5 points to finish ahead of a logjam of four teams that finished within 20.5 points between second and sixth place. Norwell (167.5) bested East Noble (161.5) for second, with DeKalb (160.5), the host Bulldogs (149.5) and Columbia City (147) rounding out the top six.
Gavin Davis (152), Xavior Palacios (160), Duke Myers (170) and Keagan Martin (220) claimed weight-class wins for the team champion Braves. Norwell’s Hunter Douglas (106), East Noble’s Blake Byerley (113) and Rylee Biddle (138), DeKalb’s Mason Chase (120) and Braylon Meyer (126), New Haven’s Easton Doster (132) and Columbia City’s Justice Goree (182) and Jack Maley (285) also earned blue ribbons.
In Butler, four-time defending NECC dual meet champion Garrett claimed the NECC Tournament title in convincing fashion, winning the team title by 92.5 points (251.5-163) over runner-up Prairie Heights. Angola (159) took third, with Central Noble (108) pushing past Lakeland (105) and West Noble (104) for fourth.
The Railroaders finished with four champions – Kameron Baker (106), Chase Leech (160), Jack O’Connor (220) and Marcellus McCormack (285). Other champions included Angola’s Kamaron Straw (113), Eastside’s Linkin Carter (120), West Noble’s Nolan Parks (182) and Central Noble’s Jaxon Copas (195).
Boys basketball
CENTRAL NOBLE 58, NORTHROP 51, OT: In Albion, the Cougars (10-4) trailed 13-3 after eight minutes before rallying to tie the game at 31 after three quarters. Central Noble has won seven of eight; the Bruins (3-11) fell to 1-7 in their last eight.
COLUMBIA CITY 46, DEKALB 37: In Columbia City, the Eagles dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Barons 22-4 to overcome a 13-point halftime deficit. Columbia City (10-6 overall) stayed perfect in NE8 play at 4-0, while DeKalb (2-11, 1-3) saw its two-game win streak end.
Girls basketball
SNIDER 68, NORTHRIDGE 46: In Middlebury, the Panthers placed four in double figures, led by Johnea Donahue’s 19, to improve to 14-1 in their last 15 games.
CARROLL 60, PENN 38: At Carroll, Kayla Gibbs led three in double figures for the victors with 17 points, propelling the Chargers (13-6) to their fifth straight win.
MISHAWAKA MARIAN 84, BISHOP LUERS 60: At Luers, the visitors won the fourth quarter 27-6 to take the matchup of Catholic school squads. Addie Shank scored 17 points, tops among the three in double figures for Luers (9-12).
WARSAW 71, CONCORD 16: In Dunlap, the Tigers ran their win streak in Northern Lakes Conference play to 15 games, claiming a second straight NLC title. Warsaw (16-5, 7-0) set a school record for points in a quarter, scoring 37 in the first stanza.
WAWASEE 38, PLYMOUTH 28: In Plymouth, Kaydence Shepherd scored 12 points as the Warriors (11-10, 5-2) secured third place in the NLC, their best league finish since winning the conference in the 2008-09 season.