INDIANAPOLIS – Buddy Hield scored 22 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used a dominant fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 118-104 on Saturday night.
Tyrese Haliburton shook off a 3-for-14 shooting night with 15 assists for the Pacers, who outscored the Raptors 36-14 in the final 12 minutes.
Jalen Smith finished with 16 points and rookie Bennedict Mathurin had 15 for Indiana.
The surprising Pacers (6-6) made 19 3-pointers to get back to .500.
O.G. Anunoby scored 26 points for the short-handed Raptors, who led 90-82 after three quarters before the Pacers blew by them.
Missing the injured Pascal Siakam and the ill Fred VanVleet, Toronto shot 6 for 21 in the final period, missing eight of nine 3-point attempts.
After Toronto went ahead by 15 in the first minute of the third quarter, the Pacers reeled off a 20-6 run to get back in it.
The Raptors eventually drew a third foul on Turner, forcing him to sit the final four minutes, and carried an eight-point lead into the final period.
Hield made all three shots in the fourth, including both 3-point attempts. Haliburton made one with his feet just in front of the Pacers’ logo at midcourt to give Indiana a 107-101 lead with 3:17 to go.
Haliburton ended up with eight points and six rebounds for Indiana, which shot 50% from the field to overcome 21 turnovers.
Toronto shot 39%.
CELTICS 117, PISTONS 108: At Detroit, Jayson Tatum scored 28 of his season-high 43 points in the first half as Boston beat Detroit for its sixth straight win.
Tatum also had 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart added 18 points and 10 assists in Boston’s second win against Detroit in four days. The Celtics won 128-112 at home on Wednesday.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points to lead Detroit, and rookie Jalen Ivey added a season-high 26. Marcus Bagley III made his season debut after missing the first 13 games with a sprained knee and finished with four points and four rebounds in 17 minutes.
Both teams were missing one of their most important players. The Pistons’ Cade Cunningham will be out for at least a week with shin soreness, while the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown got the night off to deal with a knee contusion.
Bogdanovic had 15 points in the first half, including a pair of free throws with 0.1 seconds left in the second quarter that gave Detroit a 57-55 lead. The Pistons shot 47.4% (9-19) on 3-pointers in the half, but only 32% on 2-pointers.
Tatum had 15 points for Boston, who had a 20-12 edge in points in the paint, but only hit seven of 24 3-pointers in the opening half.
Tatum and Bogdanovic kept scoring after halftime. Bogdanovic finished with nine of Detroit’s 24 points in the third quarter, but Tatum had 15 of Boston’s 34. That put the Celtics up 89-81 going into the final 12 minutes.
NETS 110, CLIPPERS 95: At Los Angeles, Kevin Durant scored 27 points, Seth Curry added 22 and Brooklyn broke free midway through the fourth quarter Saturday.
Nic Claxton had 13 points and 14 rebounds as the Nets improved to 4-1 since Kyrie Irving was given a team-imposed suspension. Three of the four victories have come on the road.
The Nets have held five straight opponents below 100 points.
Paul George scored 17 points for the Clippers but endured a rough shooting game, going 5 of 21 from the field (23.8%). Ivica Zubac added 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Clippers, who lost for just the second time since Oct. 31.
The Clippers led 86-84 with 7:42 remaining before the Nets took charge. Consecutive 3-pointers by Curry, a layup by Claxton and a 3-pointer from Royce O’Neale capped a 20-2 run that gave the Nets a 104-88 lead with 2:22 remaining.
O’Neale finished with 12 points while Edmond Sumner had 11 as the Nets shot 48% from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range. Durant and Curry combined to go 7 of 13 from 3-point range.
Sumner, a former Pacer and Mad Ant, scored in double figures for the third time in five games since moving into the starting lineup in place of Irving.
The Clippers fell to 5-5 without star Kawhi Leonard, who has not played since the third game of the season with what is being labeled right knee injury management.
No Irving again
Kyrie Irving served the fifth game of a team-imposed minimum five-game suspension Saturday, with coach Jacque Vaughn saying the team’s embattled guard will be out at least another game today against the Lakers. No other details were given.
The Nets said when they suspended Irving without pay Nov. 3 that he would miss at least five games, saying he was “unfit” to be around the team and would not return until he satisfied “a series of objective remedial measures.”