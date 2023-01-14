INDIANAPOLIS – Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 on Saturday night to extend the NBA’s longest current winning streak to nine games.
Indiana native Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver for the Western Conference’s best record at 29-13.
Neither Bane nor Morant was needed in the fourth quarter. Morant’s soaring slam over Jalen Smith made it a 20-point game with 4:20 left in the third, and Memphis led by as much as 34 in the fourth.
The game was tied in the second quarter before Memphis outscored the Pacers 27-11 to take a 68-52 lead at halftime. Morant had five points and four assists during that span.
Santi Aldama added 17 points and Ziaire Williams 13 for the Grizzlies.
Reserve guard Chris Duarte scored 25 points for the Pacers. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin had 16 and T.J. McConnell 13.
The Pacers, missing two starters, have lost three in a row. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana’s leading scorer and NBA assist leader, is expected to miss two weeks after suffering a left elbow strain and left knee bruise Wednesday. Center Myles Turner, who averages 17 points, is out with back spasms.
Grizzlies guard John Konchar, from Purdue Fort Wayne, was ruled out of Saturday’s game with an illness.
HEAT 111, BUCKS 95: At Miami, Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Victor Oladipo added 20, and Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Miami.
Jimmy Butler had 16 for the Heat, who won their second straight against the Bucks after a 108-102 home victory Thursday.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the two games against Miami because of left knee soreness.
The Heat also were short-handed as guards Tyler Herro (Achilles soreness) Kyle Lowry (knee discomfort) sat out.
Vincent did the bulk of his scoring in the first half, when he had 21 points.
Oladipo did his damage in the second half with 14 points.
After the two-game sweep over the Bucks, Miami has won six of eight.
TIMBERWOLVES 110, CAVALIERS 102: At Minneapolis, Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and Minnesota got a huge boost from its bench.
Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves.
Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half.
Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen both scored 19 points for Cleveland, and Darius Garland added 15. Donovan Mitchell, who was questionable for Saturday’s game with an illness, finished with 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting.
The Wolves have won six of their last seven games, including two straight on back-to-back nights.
Cleveland finished 2-3 on its five-game road trip.