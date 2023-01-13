The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team welcomed former Mastodons player and assistant coach J.W. Kieckhefer and his Carthage Firebirds to town Friday, then proceeded to sweep the two-time defending Division III national champions 3-0 ( 25-22, 25-23, 25-23).
The Mastodons (2-1) were led by Mark Frazier, who finished with 10 kills, including four in both sets two and three without an error. Jon Diedrich led all attackers with 13 kills on .556 hitting, his most efficient outing since February of last season.
Baseball
Around MLB
Veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen, a five-time All-Star and the 2013 National League MVP for the Pittsburgh Pirates, has agreed to a $5 million, one-year deal to return to the team after being traded in January 2018. … Trevor Bauer became a free agent Friday when he went unclaimed on waivers. … The San Diego Padres agreed to a $23 million, one-year contract with outfielder Juan Soto and reached a $14.1 million, one-year agreement with relief pitcher Josh Hader. … The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday with pitcher Shane Bieber on a $10.01 million contract for next season to avoid salary arbitration.
BASKETBALL
Butler beats ’Nova
Simas Lukosius scored a career-high 28 points Friday night, and Butler (11-8, 3-5 Big East) shot 57% to defeat Villanova (8-10, 2-5) 79-71 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Football
Notre Dame lands Buckeyes transfer
Former Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste announced he will play his final season of eligibility at Notre Dame. The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Jean-Baptiste is a former four-star recruit who played four years for the Buckeyes.
Golf
Rookie leads Sony
Chris Kirk shot a 5-under 65 Friday to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Sony Open in Honolulu. Kirk was at 11-under 129, a shot ahead of PGA rookie Taylor Montgomery and J.J. Spaun.