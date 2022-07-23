The TinCaps returned from their four-day midseason break with a 5-3 loss to the Dayton Dragons at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton on Friday despite two hits for Robert Hassell III, the leader in the Midwest League batting title race.
The defeat was the third straight for Fort Wayne (36-52, 9-13), which had previously won four in a row.
It was 3-3 in the eighth inning until TinCaps reliever Luis Madrazo gave up a two-run home run to Matheu Nelson, his sixth homer of the season.
The TinCaps scored three in the seventh to tie the game, getting two runs when Jarryd Dale reached on an error with the bases loaded and tying the score on an Agustin Ruiz RBI single that scored Corey Rosier with his league-leading 64th run. Rosier also had two hits.
Hassell, who is hitting .313, started the eighth with a single and reached second on an error with nobody out, but Fort Wayne couldn’t bring him home.
Baseball
New Haven team wins state title
The New Haven Senior League 15-16U baseball team won the Indiana Senior League championship Wednesday and will play in the Central Region championship in Peru, Illinois, that starts today. The team is raising money for the trip, with a goal of $7,000. Go to www.gofundme.com and search “Midwest Regional Fundraiser.”
Basketball
Furst to be part of Aug. 3 fundraiser
Purdue forward and former Blackhawk Christian standout Caleb Furst will be among the headliners who will attend the Bigger Than Basketball fundraiser at Fort Wayne Country Club on Aug. 3, announced Boilermaker Alliance, the Purdue name, image and likeness collective. The fundraiser supports the Crew Life Basketball Foundation, started by former South Side and Purdue guard Rapheal Davis, that helps provide basketball camp scholarships for underprivileged youth. Joining Furst will be former Boilermakers Robbie Hummel and Chris Kramer. Tickets for the event are available at https://tinyurl.com/CrewLifeDinner2022.
Mad Ants moves
The Mad Ants acquired ex-Michigan standout guard Derrick Walton Jr., Lithuanian wing Deividas Sirvydis and a second-round pick in the 2023 G League draft from the Motor City Cruise in exchange for the returning player rights to Keifer Sykes.
Football
Tennessee told of Level 1 violations
The NCAA notified Tennessee on Friday of 18 Level 1 violations, the NCAA’s most serious, for allegations of providing impermissible cash, gifts and benefits worth about $60,000 to football recruits and their families under Jeremy Pruitt.