CHICAGO – Once Allie Quigley got going, it was all over. The 3-point queen put on quite a show – again.
Quigley won the WNBA’s 3-Point Contest for a record fourth time Saturday.
No one in the NBA or WNBA has as many 3-point titles as Quigley, who also won the competition last year. She had been tied with Larry Bird and Craig Hodges with three apiece.
“It’s definitely pretty cool to be in the history books with so many great shooters,” said Quigley, 36, a native of nearby Joliet who played college ball at DePaul. “Larry Bird, I don’t know who else, but Larry Bird is enough for me.”
In the Skills Challenge final, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Zoe Brooks, a point guard from New Jersey who has committed to North Carolina State, combined to defeat Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith and Victoria Flores, a prep point guard from Texas.
basketball
Banchero scores 23 in OT victory
Emanuel Terry’s layup off a pass from No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero gave the Orlando Magic a 94-92 victory in sudden-death overtime over the Sacramento Kings in NBA Summer League play at Las Vegas. Banchero scored 23 points for the Magic and had six rebounds, six assists and four steals.
hockey
Szydlowski signs with ECHL squadShawn Szydlowski, who is a free agent in the ECHL after nine seasons with the Komets, confirmed he has signed with another ECHL team. Szydlowski, 31, had mulled retirement after the Komets opted not to retain his rights last month. Szydlowski declined to name the team, preferring it make the announcement. A source confirmed it is a team in the Eastern Conference. Szydlowski was the ECHL’s leading scorer and MVP in 2018, when the Komets reached the Western Conference finals, and helped them to the 2021 Kelly Cup. … Brad Kennedy, who played five games as a Komets rookie last season out of Mount Royal University, has signed to play this season with the Glascow Clan in Scotland. Kennedy, 26, had one goal and three points in five games for the K’s. He is a free agent in the ECHL; the Komets didn’t extend him a qualifying offer before the July 1 deadline.
wrestling
McMahon payouts exceed $12 million
Longtime World Wrestling Entertainment impresario Vince McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, the Wall Street Journal reports. The amount is significantly larger than what was previously known. Four women – all formerly affiliated with WWE – signed agreements with McMahon, 76, that bar them from discussing their relationships with him, the Journal reported Friday. McMahon stepped down as head of WWE in mid-June after the Journal reported that he had agreed to pay $3 million to a former paralegal.