Lede with TinCaps
football
Irish land 4-star cornerback
Notre Dame football added a commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when four-star cornerback Micah Bell chose the Irish over offers from Texas, Oregon and Michigan, among others. Bell, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound Houston native, is the No. 120 player in the country, per 247sports.com, and the 13th-ranked cornerback. He is the 17th commitment in Notre Dame’s top-ranked class.
Purdue adds 2 for 2023 class
Purdue added a pair of commitments to its 2023 football class when three-star tight end George Burhenn and three-star wide receiver Shaborne Demps became the 16th and 17th players to choose the Boilermakers in the class. Burhenn, a Fortville native, is the No. 870 player in the country and the 43rd-ranked tight end, while Demps is the No. 911 player and the 127th-best wide receiver. Purdue’s class is No. 20 nationally.
Ravens LB death ruled accidental
Jaylon Ferguson, the Baltimore Ravens linebacker found unresponsive last month in a North Baltimore home, died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, according to the Baltimore Sun. The newspaper reported that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, after an autopsy, ruled the death an accident. Ferguson was 26.
hockey
NHL coaching changes
San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner and his staff were fired two months after the regular season ended, a move the team said it made to clear the decks for the next general manager to pick new leadership behind the bench. … The Boston Bruins announced Friday the hiring of Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one.
Flyers goalie detained in Russia
Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov has been detained in Saint Petersburg, Russia, for an alleged evasion of military service, according to a report from Russian news outlet Fontanka. Fedotov, 25, signed an entry-level contract with the Flyers on May 7 after leading CSKA Moscow to the Gagarin Cup last season, and the Russian Olympic Committee to a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. CSKA Moscow is owned by the Russian government and its members are officially considered military personnel.