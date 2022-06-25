Rory Ransburg is in contention for yet another Fort Wayne Golf Association victory.
He shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday at Brookwood Golf Club – the site of his victory at the City Championship last year – and is tied with Lance Hoch atop the leader board at the Golf Garage Amateur Open.
The final round is today.
Hunter Melton is at 6 under. Nick Holder is at 5 under. And Alex Locke is at 4 under, amid 50 players.
Ransburg has won three tournaments already this year – the Summit City Classic, the Hall of Fame Championship, and the Little City – and came into the weekend having won nine of 17 FWGA events since joining in 2019.
baseball
Ole Miss takes CWS finals opener
In Omaha, Nebraska, Jack Dougherty carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Mississippi hit three homers in a row in the eighth and the Rebels beat Oklahoma 10-3 in Game 1 of the College World Series finals Saturday night. Ole Miss (41-23) can secure its first national title in baseball with a victory today. Oklahoma (45-23) must win to tie the best-of-three finals and force a deciding game Monday.
basketball
2 Boilers sign free-agent deals
Former Purdue basketball players Sasha Stefanovic and Trevion Williams have signed free-agent contracts with NBA teams. Stefanovic, a guard from Crown Point, signed with the San Antonio Spurs. Williams, a forward from Chicago, inked a deal with the Boston Celtics. Both are expected to participate in the NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas.
football
Discipline officer, Watson to meet
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will have a hearing Tuesday with NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, three people familiar with the scheduled meeting told The Associated Press on Saturday. Robinson will decide if the 26-year-old violated the league’s personal conduct policy. The league is expected to recommend significant discipline.
soccer
FWFC thwarted by tie on late goal
Kings Hammer FC forward Reece Allbaugh scored in second-half stoppage time to forge a 1-1 draw against visiting Fort Wayne FC on Saturday in USL League Two Valley Division play at the Mustang Athletic Complex at Bishop Brossart High School in Alexandria, Kentucky. The late equalizer foiled the hopes of Fort Wayne FC (6-3-1) standing alone atop the Valley Division. The draw, coupled with South Bend’s 2-1 home win over Cleveland Force SC, puts the two clubs on 19 points, though South Bend (6-2-1) has a game in hand. Beto Anaya scored his first USL2 goal of the season to put FWFC up 1-0 in the 53rd minute. Fort Wayne and South Bend will play Saturday in the season’s third St. Joe Rivers Derby at Shields Field at Bishop Dwenger. The series is 1-1.