Jose Espada and Nick Thwaits combined on a one-hit shutout, and Agustin Ruiz belted a three-run home run as the TinCaps cruised past the Great Lakes Loons 8-0 on Saturday at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.
Espada (1-2) pitched six innings for the first time since July 27, 2018, and set a career-high with 10 strikeouts while walking three and giving up a two-out single in the fifth.
Thwaits pitched three perfect innings to earn his second save and has seven scoreless frames over his last three outings to lower his ERA to 3.33.
Fort Wayne (47-71, 20-32 second half) scored four runs in the first inning, three on Ruiz’s eighth home run (sixth with the TinCaps).
Before the game, TinCaps right-hander Dwayne Matos (1-5, 6.02 ERA) was placed on the seven-day injured list and outfielder Tyler Malone was sent to Double-A San Antonio.
Baseball
Mets to retire Mays’ No. 24
The New York Mets announced Saturday that Willie Mays’ No. 24 will be retired. Though Mays played only two seasons for the Mets, he was an All-Star in 1973 and helped the team reach the World Series.
Basketball
Ex-NBA player pleads guilty
Former NBA player Terrence Williams, 35, pleaded guilty Friday in Manhattan to conspiring to commit health care fraud and identity theft in connection to a multimillion-dollar scam.
Football
Bills cut punter
In the face of a major public backlash and internal questions over the decision to award Matt Araiza the punting job, the Buffalo Bills reversed course by cutting the rookie Saturday, two days after a lawsuit was filed alleging the player and two San Diego State teammates gang-raped a teenager last fall.
Golf
On the links
Hye-Jin Choi shot a 5-under 66 to join fellow South Korean rookie Narin An atop the leader board Saturday in the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open in Ottawa, Ontario. … Scott Dunlap shot a 9-under 63 to take the second-round lead Saturday in the PGA Tour Champions’ The Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Michigan.
LIV joins lawsuit
Saudi-funded LIV Golf has joined the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an amended complaint in which four players – Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak – have removed their names.
Horse racing
Epicenter takes Travers Stakes
Favored Epicenter, runner-up in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, stormed down the stretch past his rivals and won the 153rd running of the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in New York on Saturday.