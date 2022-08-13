Olivier Basabe hit a home run, but the TinCaps fell to the Lake County Captains 9-1 at Classic Park on Saturday night.
It was their fifth straight loss. Fort Wayne (44-63, 17-24 second half) last lost five in a row May 6-11. The Captains have won eight straight.
TinCaps starter Jose Espada surrendered home runs to Petey Halpin and Johnathan Rodriguez and gave up four runs in four innings while striking out five. He has 20 strikeouts and no walks in his last three starts. Rodriguez’s home run was his 20th, tying him for the league lead.
Basabe’s blast to left came in the fifth and drew Fort Wayne within 4-1. It was his third homer of the season and first since June 4. He added a single.
The Captains tacked on two runs off Luke Boyd in the fifth and three off Seth Mayberry in the eighth.
Prior to the game, the Padres sent outfielder Tyler Malone from Low-A Lake Elsinore to the TinCaps. Malone walked in 26% of his plate appearances at Low-A and had a .452 OBP.
Auto Racing
Tasca tops NHRA qualifying
At Topeka, Kansas, Bob Tasca III topped Funny Car qualifying for the second straight event in the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park. Tasca’s Friday run of 3.930 seconds at 323.81 mph in a Ford Mustang held up for his ninth career No. 1 qualifier. Mike Salinas took the No, 1 spot in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Joey Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Baseball
Kiermaier expects to return in spring
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, a Bishop Luers graduate, expects to be ready for opening day next year following season-ending left hip surgery, but with which team is yet to be determined. The 32-year-old Kiermaier, a three-time AL Gold Glove winner, is in the final season of a $53.5 million, six-year contract agreed to in March 2017. The Rays have a team option for 2023, which they will likely decline. “I’m driven, I’m motivated, this is like, for me, chasing something again,” Kiermaier said. “I’m going to do everything in my power to try to look like the player I was a couple years ago, and hopefully a team, several teams will be wanting me. That’s what I plan, and I’m very excited.”
Football
Season likely over for Browns center
Cleveland Browns starting center Nick Harris will likely need season-ending surgery on his right knee that was injured on the second play of the exhibition opener against Jacksonville on Friday night. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide any details on Harris’ injury or test results. He said surgery was “likely” but that the team is continuing to gather information before finalizing plans.
Jets’ quarterback out 2-4 weeks
Zach Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee, according to an Associated Press source.