Purdue Fort Wayne led for much of Saturday’s home contest against Horizon League foe Oakland before losing the lead late, then persevering in overtime for a 79-73 victory at the Gates Center.
The Mastodons (5-4, 1-1), who had a 13-point lead in the first half, led 69-62 with 2:07 remaining before the Grizzlies (2-8, 0-2) tied the game at 71 on a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in regulation.
A 7-0 run to open overtime, keyed by a triple from Bobby Planutis, who led PFW with 20 points, secured the victory.
Planutis hit 5 of 9 shots from beyond the arc and also grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Jarred Godfrey and Ra Kpedi both scored 14 for the Mastodons, while Deonte Billups gave PFW a fourth double-digit scorer with 11. Kpedi also had a double-double by adding 12 rebounds.
The teams combined for 71 attempts from 3-point range. The Mastodons sank 11 of their 40 (27.5%), while Oakland finished 9 of 31 (29.0%) from outside.
But PFW won the rebounding battle 44-37 and outscored the Grizzlies 20-2 on second-chance points.
SYRACUSE 62, NOTRE DAME 61: At South Bend, Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard combined for 42 points and the Orange beat the Irish in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.
Judah Mintz scored on a baseline drive to give the Orange (4-4) the lead with 13.3 seconds remaining. Syracuse had three fouls to give and used them to cut the clock to 7.1 before Dane Goodwin missed a well-defended 3-point jumper at the buzzer.
The Fighting Irish (6-2), coming off a 70-52 win over No. 20 Michigan State, shot just 38%, well below their season average of 49%, though they made 11 of 33 from 3.
DUQUESNE 78, BALL STATE 77: At Pittsburgh, Jimmy Clark III hit a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored 16 points to stun the Cardinals, who had taken the lead just seconds earlier.
Clark, who also hit a 3 at the halftime buzzer, had six rebounds for the Dukes (7-1), who won their sixth straight.
The Cardinals (4-4), who have lost two in a row and three of four, were led by Jaylin Sellers with 22 points. Demarius Jacobs had 12 points, and Jarron Coleman 11 points and five assists for BSU. Payton Sparks added 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals.
Ball State led by 14 early and were up 40-36 at halftime. A nearly four-minute dry spell put Duquesne on top halfway through the final half, and the lead changed hands several times down the stretch.
Sellers’ traditional three-point play put the Cardinals up 77-75 with 12 seconds remaining, setting up the final play.
BUTLER 80, TENNESSEE TECH 66: At Indianapolis, Chuck Harris’ 32 points led the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Harris also added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-3). Manny Bates scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 14 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added five rebounds and three blocks.
Eric Hunter Jr. was 4-of-7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 12 points.