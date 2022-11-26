LUSAIL, Qatar – Lionel Messi was almost in tears as he grabbed and shook his jersey in front of Argentina’s celebrating fans, then blew a kiss and looked to the sky.
With one of the most important goals of his career, Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday to ignite his team’s World Cup chances.
His dream of winning soccer’s biggest prize in likely his last attempt is still alive.
“It’s a weight off our shoulders,” Messi said. “It gives us joy and peace of mind to start again.”
Messi took a touch from Angel Di Maria’s pass across the face of the area and drove a low shot from 25 yards into the bottom corner to give Argentina the lead in the 64th minute.
His arms outstretched, he ran toward the team’s supporters who were celebrating behind the goal and was soon mobbed by his teammates. He whirled his arms in an emotional response to scoring his 93rd – and perhaps most crucial – international goal.
Substitute Enzo Fernandez added a second goal in the 87th minute, ensuring Argentina bounced back from a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia that ranked as one of the World Cup’s biggest upsets.
Argentina is second in Group C ahead of its last match against first-place Poland on Wednesday, and might need to win it to advance.
AUSTRALIA 1, TUNISIA 0: At Al Wakrah, It was an emotion-filled day for Aussies, who got only its third win in 18 World Cup matches.
Australia hadn’t won at the World Cup since beating Serbia in 2010 and it means the Socceroos still have a chance to qualify for the round of 16, despite losing to defending champion France 4-1 in their opening match.
France leads Group D with a full six points, Australia is next with three points, while Denmark and Tunisia trail with one point each.
FRANCE 2, DENMARK 1: At Doha, Kylian Mbappe scored both goals for the French, who became the first defending champions to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup since Brazil in 2006.
Mbappe put his team in front in the 61st minute and then scored the winner with his right thigh in the 86th as Les Bleus became the first team at this year’s tournament to advance from the group stage.
No other defending champion had made it out of the group stage since 2002 champion Brazil managed to advance four years later. Italy, Spain and Germany all were eliminated early four years after winning their titles. The first time the French won the World Cup, they also went out early four years later.
POLAND 2, SAUDI ARABIA 0: At Al Rayyan, Robert Lewandowski at last scored a goal in a World Cup match, boosting his team’s chances of reaching the knockout stages.
Lewandowski, 34, shed tears after scoring in the 82nd minute. He raced toward the corner with his arms outstretched, then stayed slumped on the field as teammates rushed to congratulate him. He got up, rubbed his face, and blew a kiss to the crowd.
Poland will next face Argentina, while Saudi Arabia will meet Mexico in their last Group C games.