DOHA, Qatar – Africa finally has a team in the World Cup semifinals, and so does the Arab world.
Morocco delivered a seminal moment in the nearly 100-year history of soccer’s biggest tournament, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team 1-0 Saturday in another shocking result in the first World Cup staged in the Middle East.
While a tearful Ronaldo headed right down the tunnel – and maybe into international retirement – after the final whistle, Morocco’s players tossed their coach in the air and waved their country’s flag as they linked arms in front of celebrating fans.
“Pinch me, I’m dreaming,” Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou said. “Morocco is ready to face anyone in the world. We have changed the mentality of the generation coming after us. They’ll know Moroccan players can create miracles.”
Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute to continue an improbable run that has generated an outpouring of pride in the Arab world, inspiring displays in Arab identity from fans in different countries.
Africa is also rejoicing at finally having a nation advancing to the levels typically only reached by European or South American teams. Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) all reached the quarterfinals but got no further.
Morocco has broken through, setting up a semifinal match against defending champion France.
The 37-year-old Ronaldo, one of soccer’s greatest players but now a fading force, didn’t start for the second straight game and came on as a substitute in the 51st minute. The five-time world player of the year is set to finish his career without capturing the World Cup or ever getting to the final. He walked right off the field after the final whistle, only briefly stopped by two Morocco players wishing to shake his hand and a spectator who confronted him near the entrance to the tunnel, and was crying as he headed to the locker room.
If this is the end for Ronaldo at international level, he’ll finish with 118 goals – a record in men’s soccer – and a European Championship title but not soccer’s biggest prize.
He only got as far as the semifinals at the World Cup, in 2006.
“Our players are distressed,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “Cristiano is a great player and he came on when we thought it was necessary. But no, no regrets.”
FRANCE 2, ENGLAND 1: At Al Khor, Qatar 2 p.m. Kylian Mbappe and France made it back to the semifinals of the World Cup.
Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stadium to keep France on course to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.
England striker Harry Kane had a chance to even the score late in the match but he sent a penalty attempt over the bar.
It was his second spot kick of the match. He earlier scored to make it 1-1 after Aurelien Tchouameni had given France the lead.
France will next face Morocco in the semifinals Wednesday.
US writer, 48, dies while at match
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands in Lusail, Qatar. He was 48.
U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat during extra time of the game, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance.
Emergency services workers responded quickly, treated him for 20 or 30 minutes on the spot and then took him out on a stretcher, said Keir Radnedge, who was working nearby.
The World Cup organizing committee said he was taken to Doha’s Hamad General Hospital, but it did not state a cause of death.
Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday on his website that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar. He also wrote that he tested negative for COVID-19 and sought treatment for his symptoms.
“They said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno,” he wrote.