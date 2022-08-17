TinCaps manager Brian Esposito spent better than 15 minutes after his team's game against the Dayton Dragons tonight pacing the deserted outfield at Parkview Field.
It was one of those nights for Fort Wayne, a game that started poorly – second baseman Olivier Basabe committed a throwing error which permitted the first batter of the game to reach – and got worse from there. Eventually, the TinCaps committed five errors, served up three home runs, went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position and lost 10-2, their seventh loss in the last eight games.
Esposito spoke extensively Tuesday about the need for all of his players to finish the season strong and make the most of the last four weeks of the campaign, but tonight was the opposite from much of the team. The TinCaps were somewhat flat out of the gate and never really found their stride, though they did put together some quality at-bats in the later innings (they left the bases loaded in the fifth and ninth).
The defensive performance (which also featured multiple missed cutoff men, a passed ball and a pop-up that dropped in between three defenders for a double) was completely out of character for this team, which has been mostly sure-handed this season and leads the league in double plays turned by a wide margin. Even some of the simplest plays turned into misadventures tonight, however.
Esposito was surprised by his team's performance because he felt it had a strong pregame workout, but emphasized there will be no looking back on this game once the team arrives at the ballpark Thursday. There will be a clean slate and a better performance will be expected. The first-year skipper noted he talked to the TinCaps during the game about some of the mental mistakes they were making, leaving little reason for any kind of haranguing after the game. Esposito rarely feels the need to stamp and scream at players after difficult games, saying more than once this season they know what happened and there is no reason to dwell on it.
The good news for Fort Wayne is slugger Joshua Mears might be back in the lineup Thursday after missing tonight's game with forearm soreness from the hit-by-pitch he took Tuesday. Esposito said he could be available to be the designated hitter. Mears is the TinCaps' leading home-run hitter with 14 in 48 games.
The TinCaps also had a few bright spots offensively tonight. Carlos Luis had two hits, including an RBI single in the eighth, extending his on-base streak with Fort Wayne to 10 games and pushing his overall streak to 17, counting his time with Low-A Lake Elsinore. He hit .319 with the Storm and has continued to string together good at-bats at the higher level.
Adam Kerner also continued to hit, knocking a double, drawing two walks and scoring a run after getting inserted into the game for catcher Brandon Valenzuela in the first inning (Valenzuela was pulled from the game after the top of the first because of soreness from taking a foul ball off his foot, Esposito said).
Shortstop Jarryd Dale also had two hits and got hit by a pitch, as did No. 9 hitter Wyatt Ulrich, the independent baseball player the Padres signed to a minor-league contract in July and sent to Fort Wayne last week. Ulrich's hits ended an 0-for-10 stretch to start his Fort Wayne tenure.
Thursday is a new day for the TinCaps, who will likely not be sorry to put tonight's performance behind them. Now, the key is to make this contest a blip, rather than the start of a trend.