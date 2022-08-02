A busy trade deadline day for the San Diego Padres meant the TinCaps had to get creative while filling out the lineup card Tuesday.
The short-staffed TinCaps fell behind the South Bend early and, despite a two-run homer by Joshua Mears in the eighth inning, Fort Wayne fell 5-4 to the Cubs in the series opener at Parkview Field.
Left-handed pitcher Robert Gasser, who was originally scheduled to start for the TinCaps, was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers organization on Monday. Midday Tuesday, the TinCaps learned that outfielder Robert Hassell III was traded to the Washington Nationals organization as part of the Padres’ mega-deal for outfielder Juan Soto.
And then, after the TinCaps had released the lineups for Tuesday’s games, Max Ferguson and Corey Rosier, who were set to hit leadoff and second, were traded as part of a deal with the Red Sox.
“Quick thinking – sometimes in this position you do a lot of planning ahead, a lot of thinking. I saw a lot of the rumors swirling and you know who your good players are, so I kind of prepared,” TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. “I know I prepared for the fact that Robert Gasser may not be making a start today, so on Saturday and Sunday I made sure I had (Jose) Espada and (Gabe) Morales to make sure we had length to cover. And those guys gave us seven out of the bullpen.”
With Gasser no longer available, right-hander Espada made his first start of the year for the TinCaps.
The Cubs gave him a rude welcome in the top of the first: With an 0-2 count, leadoff man Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a home run to center that hit off the yellow border atop the outfield wall. The trouble continued as the TinCaps committed errors in back-to-back at-bats, and Yohendrick Pinango scored South Bend’s second run on a line-drive single to left by Luis Verdugo to make it 2-0.
South Bend added a third run in the second inning as Crow-Armstrong singled on a line drive to left with two outs and came around to score on a double to the left-field corner by Jordan Nwogu.
The TinCaps scored their first run when Olivier Basabe led off the bottom of the third with a single to left and scored on an Adam Kerner double to left, but the Cubs immediately retaliated when Pablo Aliendo led off the fourth with a home run to left.
Morales took the mound for the TinCaps in the fifth inning and gave up three singles, but a line drive caught by shortstop Jarryd Dale and a strike out of BJ Murray Jr. allowed Morales to escape without allowing a run. Fabian Pertuz led off the sixth with a double off of Morales, and he was brought in for the Cubs’ fifth run on a single by Nwogu.
The TinCaps loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but only got one run out of it: With Brandon Valenzuela at bat, Cubs pitcher Riley Martin threw a wild pitch, allowing Agustin Ruiz to score from third. Valenzuela and Cole Cummings struck out to end the inning.
Mears made it a game once again when he hit a two-run home run – his 11th homer of the season – to left to make it 5-4.
But the comeback ended there. Cole Cummings, who represented the tying run for the TinCaps, reached on a walk in the ninth, but the Cubs escaped with a win when Lucas Dunn hit into a fielder’s choice.
Espada gave up for runs, three of them earned, struck out six and walked none in 4.0 innings, bumping his ERA up to 4.05. He was charged with the loss. Morales allowed just one run on six hits over three innings, striking out five and walking one. Luis Madrazo pitched the final two innings, giving up one hit and no runs while striking out five.
”We walk one guy and punch out 16 – that’s pretty good in my book,” Esposito said.