Early in the season, there was no hotter hitter in the Midwest League than Joshua Mears. The Padres' No. 8 prospect, according to MLB.com, slugged seven home runs in his first 13 games in High-A, including three multi-homer games and five in one series against the Lansing Lugnuts, in which Fort Wayne won 5 of 6 games. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Mears was named the league's Player of the Week for his performance against Lansing, which included a 504-foot home run, an outstanding example of the 2019 second-round pick's 70-grade raw power (according to Fangraphs scouts).
After that, however, the slugger cooled down considerably. He homered just once more in 16 games with the TinCaps and worse than that he looked to be guessing at the plate. He often guessed wrong, striking out 34 times in 67 plate appearances over those 16 games and batting just .105 with two extra-base hits in that span.
"One week you're the player of the week and you're out of your mind, driving baseballs off buildings and the next week you get humbled a little bit," TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said at the time. "That's what this sport does. What I would like him to do from that is recognize there are going to be peaks and valleys and the good players are the ones that are able to get out of those valleys a little bit quicker than others.
"It's just a matter of him swinging at strikes. Right now he's just in between, taking some pitches he could be driving and maybe going out of the zone a little bit on some balls he shouldn't be."
Mears struggled so mightily he was placed on Fort Wayne's Development List and eventually sent to the Arizona Complex League. He returned to game action in the ACL on June 6 after three weeks off and put up solid numbers, slugging .571 and getting on base at a .364 clip with three home runs in 17 games. By the end of his time there, he was red-hot, finishing his tenure on a six-game hit streak with five extra-base knocks in that stretch.
That was apparently enough for the Padres, who sent Mears back to the TinCaps this week. Esposito put him in the lineup tonight against the Peoria Chiefs and the slugger's hitting streak came to an end after an 0-for-5 performance and five strikeouts, plus a walk. It wasn't exactly the return Mears was hoping for, but he will have a chance to affect the TinCaps' fortunes in their quest for a spot in the postseason. He joins a team that has won seven of its last 10 and has been rolling offensively.
Even when he was hot in the Complex League, the 21-year-old Mears, a former Purdue baseball commitment, never cut the swing and miss out of his game, whiffing in more than 39% of his plate appearances, nearly identical to the rate he posted in Low-A Lake Elsinore over a full season in 2021. That will likely always be part of his profile, but if he can hit for power often enough and keep the strikeouts to a 35-40% maximum, he will be a valuable player for the TinCaps down the stretch. He is still looking for his first home run at Parkview Field after hitting all eight of his long balls on the road before leaving the team.
The Padres didn't make a corresponding roster move in sending Mears from the ACL to Fort Wayne, meaning at-bats in the outfield will be somewhat difficult to come by in the coming days. Mears, Corey Rosier and Robert Hassell III are likely to take up most of the playing time in the outfield spots, leaving little left over for Agustin Ruiz and Matthew Acosta. Ruiz can snag some designated-hitter opportunities, while Acosta will split at-bats with Cole Cummings at first and also DH (as he did tonight against the Chiefs). The situation would resolve itself somewhat if Hassell (and possibly Rosier, as well, who has been white-hot over the last week) were promoted to Double-A, which is very likely to happen sometime before the end of the season.