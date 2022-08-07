CHICAGO – Drew Smyly tossed shutout ball into the seventh inning for his first win at Wrigley Field for the Cubs, leading Chicago past the Miami Marlins 4-0 on Saturday.
P.J. Higgins homered and singled, and Nico Hoerner added three hits and an RBI to help the Cubs defeat Miami for a second straight day after losing five straight.
Ian Happ had two hits and scored a run and Willson Contreras had an RBI single.
The Marlins have lost six of seven and were shut out for the 12th time this season.
“That was a really nice pitching performance,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “It looked like (Smyly) was pitching different today, a lot of stuff away. I thought he used both sides of the plate real well and did a real nice job.”
Smyly (4-6) finally prevailed at home in his sixth start this season at Wrigley after signing a one-year, $5.25 million contract in March that includes incentive pay and an option for 2023.
The 33-year-old lefty allowed five hits, struck out four and walked none before being replaced by Mark Leiter Jr. with two outs in the seventh.
Leiter retired the next seven Miami hitters.
GUARDIANS 4, ASTROS 1: At Cleveland, Cal Quantrill pitched six scoreless innings and Amed Rosario had a two-run single, pulling Cleveland within 1 1/2 games of first-place Minnesota in the AL Central with the combined six-hitter.
All-Star José Ramírez added two hits and an RBI, and Andres Gimenez and Myles Straw had two hits apiece.
Quantrill, a former TinCap, struck out four with a lone walk, extending his winning streak to four and remaining undefeated at Progressive Field.
TIGERS 9, RAYS 1: At Detroit, Harold Castro drove in two runs and scored twice as Detroit ended a three-game skid with a win over Tampa Bay All-Star Shane McClanahan on Lou Whitaker Night.
Playing in front of their first sellout crowd since opening day, the Tigers won for the fifth time in 16 games on the night they retired Whitaker’s No. 1.
McClanahan (10-5) gave up four runs on six hits in seven innings.
RANGERS 8, WHITE SOX 0: At Arlington, Texas, Dane Dunning allowed one hit in seven dominant innings against his former team for his first win since April, and Adolis García drove in five runs for Texas.
Chicago’s lone hit against Dunning was an infield single up the middle by Yoán Moncada in the second. Taylor Hearn allowed the only other White Sox hit in two innings of relief.
Dunning (2-6) struck out six and walked one, winning for the first time in 16 starts.