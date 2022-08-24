After picking up wins in Week 1, ACAC powers Adams Central and South Adams are still near the top the IFCA and AP Class A rankings in this week's poll, ranking second and third, respectively, in both.
Snider remains tied for third in Class 5A in the IFCA poll after beating North Side and is fourth in the AP poll. Bishop Dwenger (1-0) is still ranked fifth by the coaches and sixth by the media. North Side received a vote in the AP poll.
Eastside (1-0) moved up two spots to No. 6 in the Class 2A IFCA poll and is also sixth in the AP poll. Bishop Luers (0-1) fell five spots to No. 8 in the IFCA rankings and 10th in the AP.
In Class 3A, Norwell (1-0) climbed a spot into a tie for eighth, but is sixth in the AP poll. Concordia received votes in the coaches poll only.
Carroll (1-0) moved into the rankings in the Class 6A IFCA poll, appearing at No. 10. The Chargers are also ranked 10th by the AP, and Warsaw received votes in each.
No local teams are ranked in Class 4A, although East Noble (1-0) received votes.