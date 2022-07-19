Snider announced four new head athletic coaches on Tuesday: Reggie Tharp for girls basketball, Spencer Barnes for boys tennis, Alissa Doehla for girls cross country and Sam O'Campo for wrestling.
Tharp was a girls basketball assistant last season as the Panthers went 20-4 and reached the Class 4A regional final. Previous coach Akilah Sims, who led her alma mater for two seasons, stepped down this summer after joining the coaching staff at Western Michigan.
Alissa Doehla, a Concordia graduate, is a former professional runner who transitioned to triathlons in 2016.