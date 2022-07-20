Snider announced four new head coaches Tuesday: Reggie Tharp for girls basketball, Spencer Barnes for boys tennis, Alissa Doehla for girls cross country and Sam O’Campo for wrestling.
Tharp was a girls basketball assistant last season as the Panthers went 20-4 and reached the Class 4A regional final. Akilah Sims stepped down from her alma mater after two seasons to join the coaching staff at Western Michigan.
basketball
Ibaka staying with Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks re-signed 32-year-old center Serge Ibaka, who came to Milwaukee as part of a four-team deal at the Feb. 10 trade deadline. He averaged 7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 17.8 minutes in 19 games with the Bucks last season.
colleges
A quarter century of Cougars
Saint Francis will celebrate 25 years of football this season. On Sept. 17, the first conference championship team from 1999 will be recognized at halftime, followed by the NAIA national runner-up teams from 2004, 2005 and 2006 on Sept. 24, and the NAIA national champion teams from 2016 and 2017 on Oct. 15. All USF football alumni will be recognized Oct. 29.
PFW player gets
academic nod
Purdue Fort Wayne basketball’s Ra Kpedi was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Honors Court, which recognizes players for their academic achievements. Honorees must be juniors or older and have at least a 3.2 GPA while having played at least one season with their current school.
high schools
Hall of famer to lead Wayne tennis
Ryan Keirns has stepped down from the Wayne head boys tennis coach position and will now serve as an assistant. Longtime Canterbury head coach Jerry Gerig will take over as the Generals head coach this fall, and he will also coach the Wayne girls this spring as former girls coach Abigail Brevard has stepped down. Gerig is a member of the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches’ Hall of Fame.
Central Noble hires girls coach
The Central Noble Community Schools board approved Sam Malcolm as the new girls basketball coach Monday. He replaces Josh Treesh, who led the Cougars for a total of 11 seasons and coached them to the Class 2A state title in 2018.
Area signings
Rising Norwell senior Luke McBride will play basketball at Bethel. ... Central Noble’s Madison Vice, also a rising senior, will play basketball at Siena Heights in Adrian, Mich.
cycling
Tour update
In Foix, France, Canadian cyclist Hugo Houle claimed an emotional first-ever grand tour stage victory, while Jonas Vingegaard stayed in the overall lead of the Tour de France after a tough 16th stage as the race hit the Pyrenees.
football
Former NFL safety pleads guilty
Former Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett pleaded guilty to reckless driving in connection with a car crash that killed his girlfriend in Maryland. Everett, 30, was driving Dec. 23, 2021, when he lost control and crashed, killing Olivia Peters, 29. The Commanders cut Everett in March.
hockey
Devils pay big for new goalie
The New Jersey Devils and recently acquired Vitek Vanecek agreed to terms on a $10.2 million, three-year contract that counts $3.4 million against the cap through 2025. After avoiding arbitration, he will make $3.55 million next season.