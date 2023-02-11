MARION – The road was a little different this time, but Snider and Central Noble are headed back to the semistate round.
Snider beat Harrison 67-55 in a Class 4A Regional Championship game in Marion on Saturday to advance to semistate for the first time since 2010, while Class 2A Central Noble beat South Central 64-52 at Winamac Community for the Cougars first regional title since 2019.
The new format of this year's tournament means that Saturday's champions only had to win one game to claim a regional title, while teams in previous years had to win a semifinal and a final. From this year forward, it is semistate weekend that will have two rounds on the same day.
Another new feature is the redrawing of the tournament. The remaining teams will learn which team they will face next during an IHSAA broadcast on Sunday afternoon. Snider (21-4) will face South Bend Washington (27-0), Fishers (24-2) or Lake Central (22-5), while Central Noble (25-2) could draw Andrean (25-2), Lafayette Central Catholic (20-6) or Lapel (19-7).
"It feels really good, but I feel like I expected it because I know how hard we worked and how locked-in we were in practice the whole year, start to finish," Snider junior Jordyn Poole said of reaching the semistate round for the first time in her career.
Poole came into Saturday's regional as Snider's leading scorer with an average of 15.8 points, and she didn't disappoint, putting up 24 points against Harrison (16-10), 10 of those in the final quarter. But she wasn't the only one with a big night: junior Ciara Sims had a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive end.
"Ciara Sims was huge today. Ciara stepped up, she was aggressive, she attacked the basket, she rebounded, she did everything for us," Snider coch Reggie Tharp said. "I think that's a sign of a good team, when you have multiple people that can step up on any given night. It makes us tough to prepare for."
The Class 4A No. 10/IBCA No. 14 Panthers knew that Harrison's size could be a problem – three members of the starting lineup are at least 5-11, including 6-1 center Campbell Moore – so they needed to focus on the rebounding battle. Harrison did eventually prevail, out-rebounding Snider 38-33, but the Panthers dominated the boards in the first quarter, 16-6. That was enough to help Snider build an early lead despite lackluster shooting in the early going.
"We worked hard in practice every day, we challenged each other every day in practice. We rebounded, we did a lot of drills to prepare for this game," Sims said.
The Raiders cut Snider's double-digit lead to 60-55 with about a minute to play, but the Panthers made seven free throws in the final 57 seconds to clinch the victory.
Although the Snider's championship game, the second of the day, was still up for grabs with about a minute to play, Class 4A No. 3/IBCA No. 4 Fishers (24-2) dominated the first game at Marion on Saturday afternoon, beating Homestead 61-31.
The Class 4A No. 12/IBCA No. 12 Spartans (19-6) have now been knocked out in the regional round in five straight seasons.
"I love this team, I think they've really grown as the year's gone on, and they've played really good basketball throughout the year," Homestead coach Rod Parker said. "Tonight we just got a little overwhelmed. Fishers was really good tonight, they had some great senior leadership. Their guards, the Smith sisters are really good, and we didn't shoot the basketball the way we needed to to be competitive."
Freshman Myah Epps hit her second 3-pointer of the game late in the first quarter to give the Spartans an 11-7 lead, but Homestead hit just one shot from the field in the second quarter and Fishers closed the first half on a 22-3 run.
Fishers senior Hailey Smith led the Tigers with 19 points, her sister Olivia scored 12 and Joirdyn Smith and Talia Harris each scored nine. Epps led Homestead with 15 points while senior Ali Stephens scored seven points with six rebounds.
Not only did the Tigers shoot better than the Spartans – Fishers shot 46.3% overall, including 52% in the second half, while Homestead shot 30.2% overall – Fishers also attempted more shots, 54 to Homestead's 43. That gap was possible because Homestead committed 14 turnovers (Fishers had just five) and lost the rebounding battle, 35 to 27.
Homestead couldn't even make up ground at the free throw line, as the Spartans attempted just one free throw in the second half.
"Our goal was actually to get more shots than them, because they are very physical, they are very tough, they rebound the basketball well," Parker said. "But we lost the battle on offensive rebounds, and we turned the basketball over more, which results in more shot opportunities than them."
The Spartans were held under 40 points for the first time this season. This is their first loss by 30 or more points since a 66-32 loss to Carmel in the 2020-21 season opener.
Class 3A
HAMILTON HEIGHTS 44, NORWELL 40: At the Bellmont Regional, Norwell's Makenzie Fuess hit a 3-pointer with 25.7 seconds to go to cut the deficit to 42-40, but the Class 3A No. 4/IBCA No. 20 Knights (21-4) could not get an equalizer and their season came to an end. The 40 points scored represent Norwell's lowest offensive output this year.
TWIN LAKES 64, GARRETT 25: At the Bellmont Regional, the Railroaders' postseason push came to end in a game in which they trailed 40-19 at halftime. Garrett was held to just six points in the second half. It was the final high school game for senior Bailey Kelham, who is Garrett's all-time leading scorer – for boys and girls – with 1,772 career points after scoring 20 on Saturday.
Class 2A
CENTRAL NOBLE 64, SOUTH CENTRAL 52: At the Winamac Community Regional, the Class 2A No. 3 Cougars led 28-17 at halftime and 40-33 with eight minutes to play. Madison Vice scored a career-high 35 points and Meghan Kiebel scored 13.
LAFAYETTE CENTRAL CATHOLIC 59, BISHOP LUERS 50: At the Lapel Regional, Bishop Luers (11-14) led 25-23 at halftime and 41-33 heading into the fourth quarter. But Class 2A No. 5 LCC came alive at the 3-point line and took a 53-47 lead with 46 seconds remaining.