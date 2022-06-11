Snider girls basketball coach Akilah Sims confirmed Friday that she is stepping down after two seasons leading the Panthers. Sims said she has accepted a coaching job at Western Michigan.
Sims led Snider, where she was a standout as a player, to a 33-12 record over two seasons. The Panthers went 20-4 this past season and won their first sectional title since 2015.
Snider’s season ended with a 78-63 loss to eventual state champion Noblesville in the Class 4A Marion Regional final.
BASKETBALL
Hornets to hire Warriors assistant
Charlotte has agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson to become the Hornets’ next head coach, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Fever loses to Liberty at home
Natasha Howard finished with 25 points as the New York Liberty rolled to a 97-83 victory over the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis.
COLLEGES
Notre Dame lands offensive lineman
Notre Dame added a commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when Elijah Paige, a three-star offensive lineman from Phoenix, chose the Irish over offers from UCLA, USC and Washington, among others. The 6-foot-7, 304-pound Paige is the No. 381 recruit in the country, according to 247sports.com, and the 31st-ranked offensive tackle.
Sooners win softball title
Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma beat unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night in Oklahoma City to win the Women’s College World Series. It was the second straight softball championship for the Sooners (59-3).
FOOTBALL
Commanders fine Del Rio $100,000
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was fined $100,000 by the team for his comments about protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Asked Wednesday about a social media post he made earlier in the week, Del Rio downplayed the deadly insurrection at the Capitol and questioned why the protests in the summer of 2020 after Floyd’s death were not receiving the same scrutiny. Del Rio called the Capitol insurrection a dust- up.