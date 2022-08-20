North Side scored the final two touchdowns of the game at Spuller Stadium to make the season opener a nail-biter, but Snider held on for a 20-18 victory Friday.
Both teams scored three touchdowns, but the difference proved to be what came after: Snider’s Nick Talamantes hit two of three extra point attempts, although his attempt after the Panthers’ second touchdown was blocked by North Side’s Da’von Doughty.
Snider’s Ke’Drell Billingsley blocked the extra point attempt after North Side’s first touchdown, and the Legends were left trying to play catch-up from there. On their next two scores, they attempted two-point conversions, but both failed.
“Things like that always have an effect later on in the game. You don’t know, but it has a trickle-down effect,” Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said. “We spend a ton of time on special teams, Ryan Mohrman is our special teams coordinator, Chris Richey and Craig Fails coach that block team, and those guys continue to work different schemes on our field goal block. And it proved huge tonight.”
The Panthers took the lead at 5:02 in the first quarter when sophomore De’Alcapone Veazy scored on a 3-yard carry.
“He’s a phenomenal kid, and this stage doesn’t bother him. He’s wrestled for a national championship this summer in front of 50,000 people, so this didn’t faze him,” Tippmann said of Veazy. “He’s a tough runner.”
The Legends scored their first touchdown on the first play of the second quarter on a 5-yard carry by Jontae Lambert, although the kick was blocked to make the score 7-6.
Less than a minute later, Snider’s Langston Leavell gave the Panthers some breathing room with a 66-yard dash to the end zone, and Snider was back up 13-6.
At that point, North Side quarterback Bohde Dickerson had survived two near-interceptions by the Panthers’ defense, but he was not so lucky a third time and was picked off by Brandon Logan deep in Snider territory. The Panthers soon punted away.
Later in the second quarter, Billingsley took a brief spell at quarterback and hit Kamari Juarez with a 40-yard pass that brought Snider to the 10-yard line. Leavell needed just two carries to score his second touchdown with 3:33 left in the first half.
“All three of our guys ran really hard tonight, Langston, (De’Alcapone) and Uriah (Buchanan),” Tippmann said.
That score could’ve left Snider in a good place heading into the locker room, but Dickerson threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Brauntae Johnson 15 seconds before halftime to regain some momentum for the Legends.
Dickerson was sacked in the red zone on the final play of the third quarter, but he opened the fourth with 12-yard pass to Jaylen Ellis along the sideline. North Side would’ve tied the game with a two-point conversion, but the pass attempt fell incomplete.
The Panthers have now beaten the Legends by two points in two straight season openers.