Snider stepped outside the Summit Athletic Conference for a regular-season football game for the first time since the 2014 season Friday, traveling to Indianapolis and claiming a 42-20 win over Warren Central in the season opener for both.
Ke’Ron Billingsley rushed for three touchdowns for the Panthers (1-0), the last of which put Snider up 35-14 with 4:41 left in the third.
Jamarion Kolagbodi, Landen Fry and Uriah Buchanan also scored for the Panthers.
CARMEL 14, HOMESTEAD 7: At Homestead, the Greyhounds (1-0) used an interception return for a touchdown with 5:27 left in the contest to break a 7-all tie.
Brett Fuchs caught a short pass from Michael White for the lone score for the Spartans (0-1).
HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN 28, CARROLL 14: In Fishers, Mason Alexander returned two interceptions for touchdowns as the Royals exacted a measure of revenge after losing to the Chargers in a rematch of a 2022 Class 6A semistate.
Braden Steely and Jaidon VanPelt both scored for Carroll (0-1).
BROWNSBURG 51, BISHOP DWENGER 7: At Shields Field, the Saints lost their season opener for the first time since 2015, a season that saw Dwenger end up winning the Class 4A state championship. Ethan Springer’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Lehrman ensured Dwenger would not get shut out on opening night for the first time since 1998.
SCECINA 48, CONCORDIA 20: In Beech Grove, DJ Mendez ran for four first-half touchdowns for the Crusaders.
MARION 22, SOUTH SIDE 17: In Marion, the Giants overcame four first-half turnovers to claim the season opener for both schools.
Izaiah Kruckeberg caught a touchdown pass and Cody Jenkins returned a fumble for a score for the Archers.
WAYNE 35, CRISPUS ATTUCKS 12: At Wayne Stadium, Harold Mack returned the season-opening kickoff 86 yards as the Generals took a 28-6 lead after the first quarter.
NORTHRIDGE 26, NORTH SIDE 13: At Chambers Field, Kendall Bensen returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown for the Legends (0-1), one of two fumbles converted into touchdowns for North Side.
DEKALB 28, ANGOLA 14: In Waterloo, the Barons scored twice in the second quarter to win the season opener.
DeKalb’s win was the fourth in 10 openers against the Hornets since the schools resumed their series in 2014.
COLUMBIA CITY 49, CHURUBUSCO 8: In Churubusco, Grayson Bradberry threw three touchdown passes to Stratton Fuller for the Eagles of Columbia City (1-0).
Ethan Smith’s second quarter touchdown run helped Churubusco (0-1) avoid the shutout.
KOKOMO 16, LEO 14: In Kokomo, the defending regional champion Wildkats (1-0) ran for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal with 27 seconds left to give the hosts the win.
Kaden Hurst returned a second-quarter kickoff for a touchdown for the Lions (0-1).
MISSISSINEWA 23, NORWELL 21: In Ossian, Drew Graft’s 63-yard touchdown pass with 5:02 to go brought the Knights (0-1) within 23-21, but the hosts could not score again.
EASTSIDE 30, WOODLAN 20: In Woodburn, Linkin Carter carried 32 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns as the Blazers (1-0) opened the Alyx Brandewie era with a win.
Carter Fleek had an 89-yard kickoff return score for the Warriors (0-1).
HERITAGE 34, BELLMONT 0: In Decatur, Kobe Meyer accounted for five touchdowns, rushing for three and throwing for two, as the Patriots blanked the Braves in the season opener for the second straight year.
SOUTHERN WELLS 29, ELWOOD 26: In Elwood, the Raiders (1-0) scored with 5:55 remaining to snap a 22-game losing streak, earning a victory for the first time since 2019.
WEST NOBLE 47, CENTRAL NOBLE 7: In Albion, Seth Pruitt ran for four touchdowns as the Chargers (1-0) notched their second-largest victory margin over the Cougars (0-1).
Central Noble leads 16-14 all time in this annual matchup.
WARSAW 17, MICHIGAN CITY 13: In Michigan City, the Tigers (1-0) intercepted Wolves quarterback Tyler Bush three times, scoring with 4:05 to go to rally for a victory.