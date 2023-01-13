After pinning her way to a regional championship last Friday, Snider sophomore Julianna Ocampo followed up that performance by winning her second girls wrestling state championship Friday, claiming the title at 106 pounds at the IHSGW state finals at Mooresville.
Ocampo, who also won at 106 a year ago before becoming the first girl in the history of the IHSAA to qualify for the boys state finals, again defeated Northeastern’s Heather Crull in the championship round. After winning the 2022 state title match over Crull 4-0, Ocampo defeated Crull 7-0 on Friday to claim the title.
Other area place-winners included East Noble’s Kyleigh Honaker (seventh at 106) and Kahmya Bell (seventh, 126), Angola’s Nevaeh Wilson (seventh, 120), Columbia City’s Michela Clifford (fourth, 195), DeKalb’s Briar Hartleroad (eighth, 170), New Haven’s Olivia Bohde (fourth, 145) and Wawasee’s Alexandra Garcia (eighth, 160).
Boys basketball
NORTH SIDE 74, NORTHROP 73: At North Side, Brauntae Johnson scored a school-record 47 points, giving him 954 points in 51 career games for the Legends (10-4, 4-0 SAC).
Dalman Alexander had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Bruins (3-9, 2-2).
HOMESTEAD 50, SNIDER 40: At Snider, the Class 4A No. 6 Spartans (12-2, 4-0 SAC) stayed perfect after overcoming a game effort by the Panthers (1-11, 0-4), as Homestead led just 23-21 at halftime.
The Spartans will play host to North Side in a battle of SAC unbeatens Friday.
CARROLL 82, BISHOP LUERS 55: At Carroll, the Chargers (6-3, 2-2 SAC) outscored the Knights (5-8, 2-2) 27-10 in the fourth quarter.
WAYNE 61, BISHOP DWENGER 43: At Wayne, Chase Barnes finished with 22 for the Generals (9-4, 3-1 SAC), keeping the Saints (2-10, 0-4) winless in conference.
CONCORDIA 61, SOUTH SIDE 55: At South Side, the Cadets (7-4, 3-1 SAC) kept pace a game behind SAC co-leaders North Side and Homestead, while the Archers (2-10, 0-4) lost to Concordia for the third time in four years.
ACAC TOURNAMENT
WOODLAN 67, SOUTHERN WELLS 25: In Woodburn, Trey Yoder’s game-high 17 points propelled the Warriors (13-2) to today’s ACAC Tournament championship game at Bluffton.
Chandler Oswalt had 12 for the Raiders (3-6).
ADAMS CENTRAL 43, HERITAGE 36: In Portland, the Flying Jets won the second half 22-13 to claim the other ACAC Tournament semifinal. Micah McClure paced Adams Central (5-4) with 13 points, while Luke Saylor and Howie Kaiser both scored eight for Heritage (7-5).
Girls
SNIDER 68, HOMESTEAD 62: At Snider, the Panthers handed the Spartans their first loss in SAC play this season. After finishing regulation tied at 57, Snider (14-4, 6-1) outscored Class 4A No. 8 Homestead (14-3, 6-1) 11-5 in the extra session.
NORTHROP 89, NORTH SIDE 30: At North Side, the Bruins secured first place alone atop the SAC, getting 16 points apiece from Nevaeh and Saniya Jackson, along with 15 points from Swynn Jackson.
Class 4A No. 5 Northrop can secure the SAC championship with victories over Wayne and Homestead on the final two Fridays of the regular season. The Spartans can still secure a share of the SAC title by winning out. If the Bruins do falter at home Jan. 27 against Homestead and Snider wins out, the three teams would share the conference title.
CARROLL 59, BISHOP LUERS 52: At Luers, Kayla Gibbs scored 17 points, one of three in double figures for the Chargers (11-6, 4-2 SAC), while Addie Shank’s double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds) proved tops for the Knights (6-11, 2-5).
CONCORDIA 71, SOUTH SIDE 41: At South Side, the Cadets (7-12, 2-5 SAC) notched back-to-back wins for the first time this season, getting 16 points from Annaka Nelson.
The Archers (1-13, 0-7) got a game-high 22 points from Justice Billingsley.
WAYNE 66, BISHOP DWENGER 43: At Wayne, the Generals (13-6, 4-3 SAC) knocked off the Saints (7-14, 1-6) for the first time since the 2013-14 season, the last time Wayne won 13 games in a single season.
ACAC TOURNAMENT
WOODLAN 50, SOUTHERN WELLS 19: In Woodburn, the Warriors led 12-0 after one quarter in advancing to today’s ACAC Tournament championship game at Bluffton. Woodlan (16-3) won its eighth straight, while the Raiders (6-10) fell to 2-6 in their last eight.
JAY COUNTY 72, SOUTH ADAMS 31: In Portland, the Class 3A No. 4 Patriots (17-1) jumped out to a 23-2 lead after eight minutes in stopping a two-game win streak for the Starfires (10-9).