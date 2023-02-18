INDIANAPOLIS — At the end, Snider sophomore wrestler De’Alcapon Veazy ran out of time.
Trailing 5-1 in the third period, Veazy’s comeback came up short in 5-4 loss to Crown Point senior Orlando Cruz in the 182-pound championship Saturday night in the IHSAA state wrestling finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
“I didn’t do what I had to do in the beginning,” Veazy said. “Playing catchup is never good. I made little mistakes and a real good wrestler like that is going to counteract everything.”
Although not satisfied with the final result, Veazy said he can appreciate what he accomplished in his 41-2 season.
“I owe it all to my coaches, my family and my team,” said Veazy, a fullback on Snider’s football team. “I definitely progressed from the beginning to now and I’m going to keep progressing until I do what I want.
Veazy played fourth at 182 pounds in the state finals last year. Cruz, whose team won the state title Saturday, was the 182-pound runner-up last season.
“I’ve been working on every aspect of my game, but I have to say I'm improving most on listening,” Veazy said. “Last year I tried to wrestle how I wrestle everyone else and it didn’t work. This year I got closer to what I want, but I’m not there yet.”
Veazy topped Penn’s Vincent Freeman in a fall in 55 seconds in the quarterfinals and Griffith’s Connor Cervantes by a fall in 1:35 in the semifinals.
Veazy said the key in those two victories was using what he had been taught.
“Just that last match I didn’t perform to my best ability,” he said.
Snider first-year coach Sam Ocampo said Veazy has definitely grown this season.
“When you are one of the most athletic people in your sport, he had to learn to push himself and how to be able to do that,” Ocampo said. “He was disappointed and that’s a good thing. I see he has a fight wanting (to do better). He just had to get to it sooner.”
Ocampo said Cruz was the first wrestler all year to take him down.
“If you are not used to those things happening, it’s hard to react well,” Ocampo said. “He still has growth to go.”
New Haven sophomore Easton Doster finished 25-1, losing his first match to Merrillville’s David Maldonado in a fall at 4:59. Doster won two consolation matches to place fifth in the 132-pound division. Doster beat Evansville Ritz’s Odin Fortune 7-4 in the fifth-place match.
“I lost (in the opening round) last year and I thought about that loss for 364 days,” he said. “I got down here and it was a business trip. I knew what had to be done. I looked pretty good in my first round. I wrestled hard for about five minutes and the wheels fell off, but I got the job done (in a 6-4 decision over Columbus North’s Justin Thornton). One loss in the state tournament is pretty good, but it’s not good enough. Two more years, two more state titles.”
Doster said he has always wrestled well in the backside of the bracket.
“I call myself a backside warrior, so I put that (quarterfinal loss) behind me and kept on wrestling,” he said.
DeKalb senior Braxton Miller (40-3) topped Indianapolis Cathedral’s Dillon Graham 5-3 in a sudden victory in the fifth-place match in the 145-pound division.
“It’s not the place I wanted,” Miller said.
But he was able to regroup after the 7-2 loss to New Castle’s Brevan Thine in the quarterfinals.
“I knew I wanted to end with a win so I wanted to keep going,” Miller said.
Garrett freshman Carter Fielden (34-10) lost to Western’s Tanner Tishner 13-0 in the 120-pound fifth-place match.
At 152 pounds, Wawasee senior Hunter Miller (37-8) lost to Tell City’s Tyce DuPont 6-2 in the fifth-place match and Carroll senior Jackson Todd (37-9) dropped a 7-2 decision to Merrillville’s Adrian Pellot in the seventh-place match.
In the 170-pound class, Bellmont junior Duke Myers (43-5) edged Delta’s Braxton Russell 2-1 in the seventh-place match.
Northrop junior Julante Hinton (39-4) lost to Rochester’s Brady Beck 4-1 in the seventh-place match at 220 pounds.
Crown Point won with 167 points, followed by Center Grove with 131 in second and Brownsburg with 129.5 in third. Snider was 19th with 22 points.