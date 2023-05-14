Higor Barbieri’s first-half brace powered 1927 SC to a 5-0 victory over Detroit Union FC Saturday at Sport Club in the Midwest Premier League opener for both clubs. Barbieri got the hosts on the board in the 37th minute, then scored again in the 43rd before Owen Lieland’s 45th-minute tally put 1927 (1-0-0) up 3-0 at halftime.
Romain Lopez then added a quick strike a minute into the second half, and Columbia City graduate Garrett Klefeker capped the scoring with his goal in the 68th minute. 1927 SC will play Saturday in Holland, Mich. against Tulip City United SC, who lost 5-2 to the Michigan Stars on Saturday.