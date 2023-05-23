South Side seniors Diamond Flakes (cheerleading, Saint Francis) and O’Marion Washington (basketball, Merritt College in Oakland, Calif.) will sign at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the school cafeteria.
Most Popular
-
Carroll students take play to independent stage after school cancellation
-
Two hurt in Fort Wayne restaurant shooting
-
Coroner rules man, woman found dead at Fort Wayne hotel died in murder-suicide
-
Religion teacher found, arrested on failure to appear warrant for molesting, child seduction charges
-
Recent divorce filings in Allen County