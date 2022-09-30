Homestead is tied for fifth in the team standings after the first day of the 50th girls golf state finals.
The Spartans shot a 329 at Prairie View in Carmel, and Carroll carded a 363 on Friday to hold down 13th place in the team competition.
Center Grove posted a 320 to take the lead after the first day by three shots over Carmel. Castle and Culver Academy both shot 328, and currently stand tied for third, one stroke ahead of both the Spartans and Batesville.
Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker posted a first-round score of 69 to take the lead after the first day in the individual competition, five strokes better than fellow freshman Ava South of Batesville. Homestead junior Cassidy Ayres leads area competitors in the individual race in fourth place after shooting a 77.
Scarlett Senk, another junior for the Spartans, shot an 81 to finish the first day in an eight-way tie for 18th place. DeKalb senior Lillie Cone, who advanced to the state finals as an individual, carded an 82, good for a three-way tie for 26th entering the final day.
Freshman Taylor Larkins paced Carroll with an 83 along with Homestead junior Eliza Saal, Bishop Dwenger senior Amelia Frazier and two-time defending individual state champion Macy Beeson of Lapel.
Frazier and Cone will tee off at 8:30 a.m. today and play in a trio with Franklin Community freshman Lexi Ray. Carroll will start off on the 10th hole today, with freshman Natalie Winter the first to tee off for the Chargers.
Like Carroll, Homestead will also start its round at 9:33 a.m. The Spartans will start on the first hole, and sophomore Breana Noll, who shot an opening-round 88, will tee off first.