For those with an itch to get on the pitch, Fort Wayne Sport Club will offer ample opportunity, as its 6v6 recreational soccer league kicks off Monday. The league, open to anyone age 18 and over of any skill level, will hold games Monday and Wednesday through Oct. 25. Once players register on the Sport Club website, they can pay per day or purchase multiple-game passes.
“It’s by design an organized pickup league,” Sport Club Recreational Sports Director Scott Pinkley said. “It’s better than normal park pickup because we have the organizational structure to run it, but it’s very much like a pickup league.
“I might have 250 people that play at any given time, but we only have (a few) games (on any given night). It’s a very flexible format. For the people that travel or have formal obligations that can’t commit to a full time league, it still allows them to come out and play on their own schedule.”
The season officially started Friday, with Sport Club staying true to its German roots by holding Das Fruhlings Turnier, which translates to from German to English as “The Spring Tournament”. Sport Club has scheduled two other tournaments for later in the summer – Spaten Night on Tuesday, June 6 as part of Fort Wayne’s annual Germanfest and Soctoberfect on Friday, Sept. 29.
Tournament registration starts at 5 p.m. with games starting at 6 p.m. For Monday and Wednesday evenings, registration commences at 6 p.m., with games starting once groups of 12 get registered. Single games cost $8 for Sport Club members and $11 for non-members, with game passes good for five, 10 or 20 games available. Five-game passes cost $35 for members and $50 for non-members, while 10-game passes run $60 for members and $90 for non-members. The 20-game pass provides the lowest per-game rate at $100 for members and $160 for non-members.
“Usually games start at 6:05, 6:15 and 6:30,” Pinkley said. “It accommodates people of different schedules. We’re usually done by 8 p.m. at the latest.”
And once play has completed for the night, the clubhouse opens up for postgame refreshments.
“If you want to get a pint, we have a full bar with pop and snacks,” Pinkley said. “Sometimes we’ll order pizza afterwards so sometimes there’s food available. For a lot of people, it’s 50 percent for on the field (competition) and 50 percent for off the field camaraderie.”
As the league attracts players of widely varying skill levels, Pinkley encourages players to keep the game fun for every player. To that end, the league doesn’t use officials, but rather allows the players to self-officiate the action.
“For the most part it’s a very safe, friendly and inclusive game,” Pinkley said. “99.999 percent of the time, there’s no issues. What I tell the most competitive guys, I tell them to play appropriately. If you match up against similar skill players, go at it, but if you’re playing against weaker players, play to their level. It’s kind of a mixed bag given the format of the game, but by the time you get back in the clubhouse, everybody’s forgotten the score.”