Central Noble announced Wednesday that Josh Treesh, who led the girls basketball team to a Class 2A state title in 2018, informed the school Monday that he was stepping down from the head coaching job.
Treesh led the Cougars as a head coach for two stints, from 2007-10 and again from 2014-22. Over those years, Central Noble won an NECC regular-season title, three NECC tournament titles and sectional and regional titles in three consecutive years (2017-2019) as well as semistate and state titles in 2018.
The Central Noble girls had never won a sectional title before 2017.
The Cougars went 13-9 last season, their seventh straight winning season and eighth overall under Treesh.
Basketball
Senior girls, boys defeat juniors
The Indiana Senior All-Star Girls narrowly beat the Junior All-Stars team, 89-86, at Mount Vernon in Fortville. South Side’s Olivia Smith had two assists and two steals for the seniors and Garrett’s Bailey Kelham had two rebounds and an assist for the juniors. Junior Asia Donald of Hobart led all players with 20 points. … The Indiana Senior Boys All-Stars beat the juniors 90-75 in the second half of the doubleheader. Central Noble’s Connor Essegian, who started for the seniors, suffered an apparent left ankle injury while attempting a shot and only played three minutes, scoring two points with one rebound. The Seniors led 43-41 at halftime and then outscored the Juniors by 13 points in the second half. Javan Buchanan led the seniors with 15 points and Purdue recruit Myles Colvin had 15 points for the Juniors.
Fever falls
In Uncasville, Connecticut, Brionna Jones scored 18 points and Jonquel Jones added 16 to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 88-69 for their fourth straight victory. Rookie NaLyssa Smith led Indiana (3-11) with a season-high 19 points.
Football
Around the NFL
Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams after a spectacular season in which he led the NFL in every major receiving category. Kupp’s new extension is worth $75 million, bringing his total deal to $110 million when adding the two years remaining on his first extension. … The Cleveland Browns said Baker Mayfield has been excused from next week’s mandatory minicamp. …Washington Commanders assistant coach and former Jacksonville head coach Jack Del Rio doubled down on a comparison between the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. Del Rio downplayed the deadly insurrection and questioned why the summer of 2020 protests were not receiving the same scrutiny.
Brees out of boothDrew Brees is officially done at NBC Sports after one year. NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua said Brees will not be a part of the network’s NFL and Notre Dame coverage this year. The New York Post reported last month the former quarterback would not come back, but Brees took to social media and said he had not decided his future.
Golf
Casey decides to sit out US Open
Paul Casey has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, the third straight major he has missed this year because of a back injury. Casey last competed at the WGC-Match Play in March, playing two holes of his opening match when he conceded because of back spasms. He didn’t play his next two matches, and he subsequently withdrew from the Masters and PGA Championship.