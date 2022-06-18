CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Ryan Newman does want not to be the hero or the villain or anything else in the six-race Superstar Racing Experience. He plans to just be himself in the Saturday night summer series that mixes grassroots racing with big personalities clinging to their time in the spotlight.
“I’m the ‘hard to pass guy,’ so I guess I will continue that role,” Newman said. “I’m not sure what anyone else plans to be.”
The Tony Stewart-headlined series was a surprise hit over six Saturday nights last summer, when CBS seized a dead period for live programming and filled it with SRX. About 1 million viewers tuned in each week to watch stars race at classic local tracks against ringers and guest drivers.
Storylines developed from the very first event – SRX reviewed viewer feedback and made visual changes to the broadcast for enhanced viewing – and every rule and regulation was open for evaluation. The show was unscripted programming and legitimate racing, but most drivers certainly paid attention to Paul Tracy’s one-sided feud with Hailie Deegan.
So if Newman remains true to form tonight when SRX opens at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, then the Daytona 500 winner might be next in Tracy’s crosshairs.
“I’m not usually selective in my defense,” Newman said about who might struggle to pass him on the track. “I’ll try to be equal across the board.”
SRX in its second season welcomes Newman and Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay. The short tracks are new to most the drivers in the field and the open-wheel stars have never driven cars like the ones Ray Evernham designed for SRX, so each week is a learning experience.
“It was really just a big opportunity to try something completely different, and something that really looked fun,” Hunter-Reay said.
‘Porpoising’ out for F1
In Montreal, Lewis Hamilton joked that he felt shorter from the abuse to his spine last week as the seven-time Formula One champion bounced around the street circuit in Azerbaijan.
It took all week for his body to recover because his new Mercedes is suffering from the “porpoising” effect plaguing several teams after F1 cleared the way for different techniques for downforce aerodynamics this season. The FIA stepped in ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix with technical directives designed to counter the bouncing of the cars that’s been a byproduct of ground effect changes, a move welcomed by Hamilton for his own health.