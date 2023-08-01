On Monday at the SportOne Icehouse, the tables of T-shirts and merchandise were being boxed up. Games were being played in just two of the three rinks, and all of the kids’ teams had already headed home.
After two weeks, the State Wars United States Roller Hockey Championships – the largest inline skating competition held in North America each year – was wrapping up. Two-hundred eighty-three teams had competed in more than 800 games over the course of the event, with most divisions contested in three-day blocks.
And as soon as the eight remaining championship games would be played Monday, plastic flooring installed for the tournament would be pulled up and the rinks returned to their usual icy state.
“I’m on fumes right now,” admitted Greg Thompson, who is both the national director of State Wars Hockey and a player on two New York Snipers teams. “We work really hard all year for this event, so when we get here, we know it’s gametime. Not much sleep, but we make do, do the best we can. We have a great staff that supports one another, the referees works real hard. The tournament guys are all over the place, working hard.”
The final teams left competing were all in the senior or 35-and-over divisions.
“We know that once the kids leave, we’re dwindling,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the tournament organizers and staff at the Icehouse were at work for at least 18 hours a day, as games started as early as 6 a.m. and often ran until after midnight.
The two-week event also coincided with some of the hottest days of the year – and while that might have been a bigger problem for ice hockey players than for roller hockey, it still required some quick repairs.
“This year, the building has been a little warm. And because of that, the floor is made out of plastic, the tiles have expanded a little bit during the tournament,” said Tim McManus, the State Wars president. “There have been times that we’ve had to go out there and take some up, cut them, put them back. So that’s a major obstacle we’ve had.”
Thompson joked that State Wars served as Roller Hockey Disneyland for the fortnight.
“Every day is a joy, honestly, because new people come every day. And you want to keep ‘the Mickey Mouse Effect’ every day, keep them happy and make everyone feel welcome,” Thompson said. “This might be our 10th, 12th game here, but it’s everyone else’s first day here. So we really have to stay on top of things.”
The pro divisions are often the highlight of a tournament from a competitive standpoint – you might find a professional or college hockey player moonlighting with a team. But McManus, who also played on the New York Snipers’ 45-and-over team, said it’s the youngest players that really make the event memorable.
“It’s everything about it, seeing it all come together, seeing all these teams come, how well they do, how excited they get for their games,” McManus said. “Always with the little kids, it’s great to see how excited they are, cheering after they win, throwing their gloves and helmets up, tackling each other.
“And it’s nice to see people, some of them you only see at this tournament once a year, so it’s a nice reunion for a lot of people.”
But after two weeks of near-constant games, McManus said everyone was feeling ready to head back home.
“It’s always bittersweet to be over, but being away for almost three weeks at this point, away from your family, it’s a long way,” McManus said.
“It’s kind of nice to be slowing down, now that it’s almost over. We’re all tired, mentally and physically.”