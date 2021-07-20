The Journal Gazette
 
    AUTO RACING

    NHRA

    LATE SUNDAY

    DODGE//SRT MILE-HIGH NATIONALS

    At Morrison, Colo.

    FINAL RESULTS

    Top Fuel

    1. Steve Torrence; 2. Joey Haas; 3. Mike Salinas; 4. Clay Millican; 5. Brittany Force; 6. Greg Carrillo; 7. Leah Pruett; 8. Shawn Langdon; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Buddy Hull; 11. Rob Passey; 12. Doug Kalitta; 13. Alex Laughlin.

    Funny Car

    1. Matt Hagan; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. Ron Capps; 4. Tim Wilkerson; 5. John Force; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. Paul Lee; 8. Jack Wyatt; 9. Terry Haddock; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Robert Hight; 12. Jim Campbell; 13. Chris King; 14. J.R. Todd.

    Pro Stock Motorcycle

    1. Matt Smith; 2. Eddie Krawiec; 3. Andrew Hines; 4. Angie Smith; 5. Steve Johnson; 6. Cory Reed; 7. Angelle Sampey; 8. Karen Stoffer; 9. Joey Gladstone; 10. Scotty Pollacheck; 11. Jerry Savoie; 12. Ryan Oehler; 13. David Barron; 14. Jianna Salinas; 15. Jim Underdahl.

    FINALS

    Top Fuel

    Steve Torrence, 3.860 seconds, 320.36 mph def. Joey Haas, 4.142 seconds, 262.08 mph.

    Funny Car

    Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.105, 305.70 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 4.227, 297.68.

    Pro Stock Motorcycle

    Matt Smith, EBR, 7.118, 189.04 def. Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 7.175, 189.34.

    Pro Modified

    Jose Gonzalez, Chevy Camaro, 5.972, 236.51 def. Steve Jackson, Camaro, 6.050, 234.70.

    Factory Stock Showdown

    Stephen Bell, Chevy Camaro, 8.259, 164.79 def. Leah Pruett, Dodge Challenger, 8.265, 166.48.

    Competition Eliminator

    Joe Mozeris, Dragster, 7.342, 181.08 def. Jim Greenheck, Chevy Camaro, 7.678, 175.02.

    Super Stock

    Kayla Mozeris, Dodge Daytona, 10.832, 117.94 def. Scott Burton, Pontiac Firebird, 10.229, 122.69.

    Stock Eliminator

    Dwayne Scheitlin, Dodge Challenger, 10.920, 120.69 def. Craig Maddox, Challenger, 10.069, 131.10.

    Super Comp

    Shannon Nicoletti, Dragster, 9.557, 160.23 def. Mitch Mustard, Dragster, 9.579, 162.16.

    Super Gas

    Darin Dolezal, Roadster, 10.495, 148.90 def. Jeremy Siffring, Chevy Corvette, Foul - Red Light.

    Super Street

    Tim Schell, Plymouth Duster, 11.461, 124.69 def. Dave Thompson, Chevrolet, Foul - Red Light.

    Top Sportsman

    Jimmy Lewis, Pontiac GXP, 9.475, 98.86 def. Duane Doffing, Sedan, Foul - Red Light.

    Top Dragster

    Kari Stark, Dragster, 7.391, 181.79 def. Betsy Peek, Dragster, Foul - Red Light.

    POINTS STANDINGS

    Top Fuel

    1. Steve Torrence, 858; 2. Antron Brown, 551; 3. Brittany Force, 505; 4. Billy Torrence, 448; 5. Shawn Langdon, 408; 6. Mike Salinas, 395; 7. Doug Kalitta, 367; 8. Leah Pruett, 362; 9. Justin Ashley, 337; 10. Clay Millican, 328.

    Funny Car

    1. Bob Tasca III, 643; 2. John Force, 593; 3. Matt Hagan, 558; 4. J.R. Todd, 532; 5. Ron Capps, 529; 6. Robert Hight, 517; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 498; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 477; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 450; 10. Terry Haddock, 274.

    Pro Stock Motorcycle

    1. Matt Smith, 626; 2. Steve Johnson, 463; 3. Scotty Pollacheck, 381; 4. Ryan Oehler, 377; 5. Angelle Sampey, 318; 6. Angie Smith, 315; 7. Eddie Krawiec, 300; 8. Joey Gladstone, 288; 9. Karen Stoffer, 278; 10. Cory Reed, 270.

