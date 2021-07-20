The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, July 20, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Washington -115 Miami -105
    at Cincinnati -140 N.Y. Mets +120
    San Diego -145 at Atlanta +125
    Chicago Cubs -115 at St. Louis -105
    Pittsburgh -110 at Arizona -110
    at L.A. Dodgers -145 San Francisco +125

    American League

    at Oakland -180 L.A. Angels +155
    at Toronto -220 Boston +180
    at Tampa Bay -190 Baltimore +160
    Texas -115 at Detroit -105
    at Houston -235 Cleveland +190
    at Chicago WS -130 Minnesota +110

    Interleague

    at Milwaukee -150 Kansas City +130
    Philadelphia -125 at N.Y. Yankees +105
    at Colorado -155 Seattle +135

    NBA

    FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
    at Milwaukee 5 (222) Phoenix

