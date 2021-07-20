Tuesday, July 20, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Washington
|-115
|Miami
|-105
|at Cincinnati
|-140
|N.Y. Mets
|+120
|San Diego
|-145
|at Atlanta
|+125
|Chicago Cubs
|-115
|at St. Louis
|-105
|Pittsburgh
|-110
|at Arizona
|-110
|at L.A. Dodgers
|-145
|San Francisco
|+125
American League
|at Oakland
|-180
|L.A. Angels
|+155
|at Toronto
|-220
|Boston
|+180
|at Tampa Bay
|-190
|Baltimore
|+160
|Texas
|-115
|at Detroit
|-105
|at Houston
|-235
|Cleveland
|+190
|at Chicago WS
|-130
|Minnesota
|+110
Interleague
|at Milwaukee
|-150
|Kansas City
|+130
|Philadelphia
|-125
|at N.Y. Yankees
|+105
|at Colorado
|-155
|Seattle
|+135
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Milwaukee
|5
|(222)
|Phoenix
