TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF Christian Arroyo on the 10-day IL. Reinstated INF/OF Danny Santana from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP D.J. Johnson to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ty Madden.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Promoted OF Pedro Leon to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) from Corpus Christi (Double-A West). Recalled C Garrett Stubbs from Sugar Land. Placed RHP Andre Scrubb on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 17.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Griffin Jax from St. Paul.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Demarcus Evans to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Agreed to terms with LHPs Mitch Bratt and C.J. Widger, RHPs Chase Lee and Bradford Webb and C Liam Hicks.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed CF Ender Inciarte on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHPs Sean Newcomb and Kyle Muller from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Dillon Maples from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Michael Lorenzen on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 18. Selected the contracts of RHPs R.J. Alaniz and Edgar Garcia from Louisville. Designated RF Mark Payton and RHP Jose de Leon for assignments.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Jake Reed to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Reinstated LHP Victor Gonzalez and OF Zach Reks from the 10-day IL. Placed 2B Gavin Lux on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Justin Topa to Biloxi (Double-A South) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Selected RHP Stephen Nogosek and LHP Anthony Banda from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Corey Oswalt to the 60-day IL. Optioned INF Travis Blankenhorn to Syracuse. Designated OF Johneshwy Fargas for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RF Lars Nootbaar to Memphis (Triple-A East). Agreed to terms with RHPs Gordon Graceffo, Zane Mills and Andrew Marrero, C Aaron McKeithan, LHP Alex Cornwell and 1B Thomas Francisco. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP James Norwood to El Paso (Triple-A West). Sent RHP Jordan Humphreys outright to San Antonio (Double-A Central).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned CF Andrew Stevenson to Rochester (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL

NFL

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived WR Stephen Guidry from IR. Released CB Rashard Robinson.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Travis Etienne.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT Timon Parris.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Melvin Ingram.

HOCKEY

NHL

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Extended ECHL affiliation with the Orlando Solar Bears for two seasons.