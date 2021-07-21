Wednesday, July 21, 2021 1:25 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego g1
|-160
|at Atlanta
|+140
|San Diego g2
|-116
|at Atlanta
|+105
|N.Y. Mets
|-120
|at Cincinnati
|-100
|at Arizona
|-130
|Pittsburgh
|+110
|at Washington
|-115
|Miami
|-105
|Chicago Cubs
|-110
|at St. Louis
|-110
|at L.A. Dodgers
|-180
|San Francisco
|+155
American League
|at Tampa Bay
|-165
|Baltimore
|+145
|at Toronto
|-165
|Boston
|+145
|at Detroit
|-115
|Texas
|-105
|at Houston
|-240
|Cleveland
|+195
|at Chicago WS
|-140
|Minnesota
|+120
Interleague
|at Milwaukee
|-165
|Kansas City
|+145
|Seattle
|-135
|at Colorado
|+115
|at N.Y. Yankees
|-167
|Philadelphia
|+130
