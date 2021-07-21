The Journal Gazette
 
    Weather
    Wednesday, July 21, 2021 1:25 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    San Diego g1 -160 at Atlanta +140
    San Diego g2 -116 at Atlanta +105
    N.Y. Mets -120 at Cincinnati -100
    at Arizona -130 Pittsburgh +110
    at Washington -115 Miami -105
    Chicago Cubs -110 at St. Louis -110
    at L.A. Dodgers -180 San Francisco +155

    American League

    at Tampa Bay -165 Baltimore +145
    at Toronto -165 Boston +145
    at Detroit -115 Texas -105
    at Houston -240 Cleveland +195
    at Chicago WS -140 Minnesota +120

    Interleague

    at Milwaukee -165 Kansas City +145
    Seattle -135 at Colorado +115
    at N.Y. Yankees -167 Philadelphia +130

