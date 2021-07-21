Wednesday, July 21, 2021 1:25 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent 3B Maikel Franco to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated LHP John Means from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Ryan McKenna to Norfolk (Triple-A East).
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Chris Sale to Portland (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Sent CF Luis Robert to Winston-Salem (High-A East) on a rehab assignment. Signed SS Colson Montgomery to a minor league contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OF Jordan Luplow to Columbus (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent LHP Brooks Raley to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan McBroom and RHP Tyler Zuber from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Danny Duffy and RHP Brady Singer on the 10-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent LF Kyle Garlick and CF Rob Refsnyder to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. Optioned RHP Griffin Jax to St. Paul. Signed LHP Chris Nunn.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Trey Amburgey on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 19. Recalled OF Estevan Florial from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 2B Mike Brosseau to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LF Jason Martin to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Demarcus Evans from Round Rock.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent 3B Asdrubal Cabrera to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Taylor Widener from Reno (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Alex Young to Reno.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Vladimir Gutierrez to Louisville (Triple-A East) and recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed INF/OF Chris Owings on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Connor Joe from Albuquerque (Triple-A West).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Josiah Gray from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed LHP Scott Alexander on the IL. Designated INF Andy Burns for assignment. Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Oklahoma City.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Sal Frelick, 2B Tyler Black and 3B Alex Binelas on minor league contracts.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Robert Stock from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Carlos Carrasco to Syracuse on a rehab assignment. Designated RHP Jerad Eickhoff for assignment. Placed INF Jose Perzara on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Syracuse.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Junior Fernandez to Memphis (Triple-A East).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Craig Stammen on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Miguel Diaz from El Paso (Triple-A West). Sent LHP Matt Strahm to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.
FOOTBALL
NFL
NFL — Named Angela Ellis vice president, head of entertainment & initiatives, Sandy Nunez vice president, talent management and Tony Cole vice president, media operations.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OL Ben Cleveland to a four-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Spencer Brown to a four-year contract.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR Damion Willis.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Alex Okafor to a one-year contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OT Walker Little and CB Tyson Campbell to four-year contracts. Placed LB Dylan Moses on the non-football injury list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived WR Nsimba Webster.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Ronnie Perkins.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Chaz Green to a one-year contract. Waived OT Jarron Jones and LB Calvin Bundage.
