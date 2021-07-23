The Journal Gazette
 
    BASEBALL

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    DETROIT 7,

    TEXAS 5

    Texas Detroit
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Kiner-Flefa ss 5 0 1 2 Baddoo cf 4 0 0 0
    White lf 3 0 0 0 Schoop dh 4 1 1 0
    García cf 5 0 1 0 Grossmn lf 2 1 1 1
    Gallo dh 3 2 0 0 Haase c 4 1 1 3
    Heim c 5 0 1 0 Cndlario 3b 4 0 1 0
    Ibáñez 1b-2b 4 2 3 1 H.Cstro 1b 4 0 0 0
    Dahl rf 3 1 1 2 W.Cstro 2b 4 1 1 0
    Culberson 3b 3 0 0 0 Short ss 4 1 1 1
    Holt ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Reyes rf 1 2 1 2
    Solak 2b 1 0 0 0
    Lowe ph-1b 0 0 0 0
    Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 31 7 7 7
    Texas 000 103 010—5
    Detroit 310 200 10x—7

    E—Solak (5). LOB—Texas 9, Detroit 4. 2B—Heim (10), Schoop (15), Candelario (24). 3B—Ibáñez (1), W.Castro (3). HR—Haase (15), Short (5), Reyes (2). SB—Reyes (3), Grossman (12). SF—Dahl (3), Reyes (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Texas

    Fltynwcz L,2-10 4 5 6 5 2 4
    Hearn 2 1/3 0 1 1 1 1
    Barlow 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Patton 1 1 0 0 0 2

    Detroit

    Alexander 3 2/3 3 1 1 1 4
    Ramírez 1 2/3 2 3 3 2 2
    Farmer H,2 2/3 1 0 0 1 1
    Fnkhsr W,4-0 2 1 1 1 1 1
    Soto S,11-12 1 0 0 0 1 2

    HBP—Alexander (Gallo). Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Fairchild. T—3:02. A—16,033 (41,083).

    TAMPA BAY 5,

    CLEVELAND 4, 10 INN.

    Tampa Bay Cleveland
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Lowe rf-2b 4 0 2 1 Hrnandz 2b 4 0 1 0
    Arozarena lf 5 1 0 0 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0
    Franco 3b-ss 5 0 2 0 Ramírez 3b 3 1 0 0
    Meadows dh 4 0 1 1 Reyes dh 5 1 1 3
    Wendle 2b-3b 5 0 0 0 Bradley 1b 4 0 0 0
    Díaz 1b 5 2 4 1 Ramirez lf 4 1 1 0
    Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 1 Johnson rf 4 0 1 0
    F.Mejía c 4 1 1 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 1
    Walls ss 2 0 0 1 Mercado cf 4 1 1 0
    Choi ph 0 0 0 0
    Phillips pr-rf 0 1 0 0
    Totals 38 5 10 5 Totals 35 4 5 4
    Tampa Bay 000 100 102 1—5
    Cleveland 003 100 000 0—4

    E—Franco (6), Johnson (1). DP—Tampa Bay 0, Cleveland 1. LOB—Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8. 2B—Lowe (13), Mercado (3). 3B—Díaz (1), F.Mejía (2). HR—Díaz (6), Reyes (17). SB—Ramirez (3), Ramírez (10). SF—Kiermaier (1), Hedges (2).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Tampa Bay

    Patiño 5 1/3 5 4 4 3 4
    Mazza 2 2/3 0 0 0 1 3
    Frbnks, W, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Castillo, S, 14 1 0 0 0 0 2

    Cleveland

    Quantrill 6 4 1 1 3 2
    Maton, H, 3 1 1 1 1 0 2
    Clase, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Karinchak 1 2 2 2 1 1
    Shaw, L, 3-4 1 2 1 0 0 0

    WP—Mazza. Umpires—Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Chad Whitson. T—3:39. A—19,338 (34,788).

    L.A. ANGELS 3,

    MINNESOTA 2

    Los Angeles Minnesota
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 0 Planco 2b 4 0 1 0
    Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf 3 0 1 0
    Upton lf 4 0 0 0 Dnldsn dh 4 0 0 0
    Lagares lf 0 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 3 1 1 0
    Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 Jeffers c 4 0 0 0
    Stassi c 4 0 1 0 Larnach lf 3 1 1 0
    Marsh cf 4 0 0 0 Astudllo 3b 3 0 1 1
    J.Iglesias ss 3 1 2 0 Clestino cf 3 0 1 1
    Eaton rf 3 1 1 0 Simons ss 3 0 0 0
    Mayfield 3b 3 1 1 3
    Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 30 2 6 2
    Los Angeles 000 030 000—3
    Minnesota 000 200 000—2

    DP—Los Angeles 1, Minnesota 1. LOB—Los Angeles 3, Minnesota 4. 2B—J.Iglesias 2 (15), Walsh (23), Celestino (3), Sanó (11), Astudillo (5). HR—Mayfield (2). SB—Sanó (1).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Los Angeles

    Heaney, W, 6-7 7 4 2 2 2 7
    Mayers, H, 13 1 2 0 0 0 0
    R.Iglss, S, 20 1 0 0 0 0 1

    Minnesota

    Maeda, L, 4-4 7 7 3 3 0 6
    Coulombe 2 0 0 0 0 4

    HBP—Heaney (Kepler). Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Cory Blaser. T—2:38. A—23,337 (38,544).

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Boston 58 38 .604 4-6 W-2 28-19 30-19
    Tampa Bay 58 39 .598 ½ 7-3 W-3 30-18 28-21
    New York 50 44 .532 7 7-3 W-4 27-23 23-21
    Toronto 48 44 .522 8 5-5 L-2 22-22 26-22
    Baltimore 31 64 .326 26½ 23 3-7 L-2 13-30 18-34

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Chicago 58 38 .604 7-3 L-1 35-17 23-21
    Cleveland 48 46 .511 9 6-4 L-1 24-20 24-26
    Detroit 47 51 .480 12 7-3 W-7 28-22 19-29
    Minnesota 41 56 .423 17½ 14 4-6 L-1 22-26 19-30
    Kansas City 39 55 .415 18 14½ 4-6 W-2 22-24 17-31

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Houston 58 39 .598 4-6 L-1 31-20 27-19
    Oakland 55 42 .567 3 6-4 W-2 30-24 25-18
    Seattle 51 45 .531 6-4 L-1 29-20 22-25
    Los Angeles 47 48 .495 10 7 4-6 W-1 27-22 20-26
    Texas 35 62 .361 23 20 1-9 L-9 22-25 13-37

    Today

    Washington (Corbin 6-8) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-4) at Boston (Rodríguez 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

    Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

    Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

    Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

    Detroit (Peralta 3-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

    L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3) at Minnesota (Happ 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

    Texas (Allard 2-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

    Oakland (Montas 8-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

    Thursday

    Detroit 7, Texas 5

    Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 4, 10 inn.

    N.Y. Yankees at Boston, late

    L.A. Angels 3, Minnesota 2

    Oakland at Seattle, late

    Saturday

    N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

    Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

    Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

    Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

    L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

    Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

    Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

    Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    New York 50 43 .538 5-5 W-1 28-14 22-29
    Atlanta 47 48 .495 4 8 5-4 W-1 26-25 21-23
    Philadelphia 47 48 .495 4 8 5-5 L-3 27-18 20-30
    Washington 45 50 .474 6 10 3-7 L-1 27-25 18-25
    Miami 41 56 .423 11 15 3-7 L-1 22-22 19-34

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Milwaukee 56 41 .577 5-5 L-2 27-23 29-18
    Cincinnati 49 47 .510 4-6 L-1 24-25 25-22
    St. Louis 49 48 .505 7 7 6-4 W-2 28-20 21-28
    Chicago 47 50 .485 9 9 4-6 L-2 28-17 19-33
    Pittsburgh 36 60 .375 19½ 19½ 4-6 L-4 21-26 15-34

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    San Francisco 60 35 .632 7-3 W-1 30-13 30-22
    Los Angeles 59 38 .608 2 6-4 L-1 31-16 28-22
    San Diego 57 42 .576 5 5-4 W-1 33-19 24-23
    Colorado 42 54 .438 18½ 13½ 5-5 W-1 33-20 9-34
    Arizona 30 68 .306 31½ 26½ 5-5 W-4 19-30 11-38

    Today

    Arizona (Gallen 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6), 2:20 p.m.

    Atlanta (Fried 7-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

    Washington (Corbin 6-8) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.

    San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Miami (Thompson 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

    St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

    Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

    Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

    Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-5), 9:45 p.m.

    Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0), 10:10 p.m.

    Thursday

    Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

    San Diego 3, Miami 2

    St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2

    San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late

    Saturday

    Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

    Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

    San Diego at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

    Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

    Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

    St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

    Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

    Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    ST. LOUIS 3,

    CHICAGO CUBS 2

    Chicago St. Louis
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Contreras c 4 0 0 0 Carlson rf 4 2 3 1
    Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Gldsmdt 1b 2 0 0 0
    Wisdom 3b 3 1 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 2
    Báez ss 3 1 1 0 O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0
    Marisnick cf 4 0 1 2 Molina c 3 0 0 0
    Ortega rf-lf 3 0 1 0 Edman 2b 3 0 1 0
    Hoerner 2b 3 0 0 0 Bader cf 4 0 0 0
    Happ lf 2 0 0 0 Sosa ss 2 0 0 0
    Bryant ph 0 0 0 0 Kim p 2 0 0 0
    Hyward pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0
    Alzolay p 2 0 0 0 Carpentr ph 0 0 0 0
    Maples p 0 0 0 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0
    Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Reyes p 0 0 0 0
    Chirinos ph 1 0 0 0
    Megill p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 29 2 3 2 Totals 28 3 5 3
    Chicago 000 200 000—2
    St. Louis 102 000 00x—3

    LOB—Chicago 3, St. Louis 7. 2B—Marisnick (5), Carlson 2 (21). HR—Carlson (9), Arenado (19).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago

    Alzolay, L, 4-10 6 4 3 3 3 8
    Maples 1/3 0 0 0 1 1
    Winkler 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
    Megill 1 1 0 0 0 0

    St. Louis

    Kim, W, 6-5 6 2 2 2 1 7
    Helsley, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 0
    McFarland, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Reyes, S, 23 1 0 0 0 1 2

    Umpires—Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson. T—2:49. A—41,412.

    ATLANTA 7,

    PHILADELPHIA 2

    Atlanta Philadelphia
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Pederson rf 5 0 0 0 Segura 2b 5 0 2 1
    Albies 2b 5 2 3 0 Jnkwski cf 4 0 0 0
    Freeman 1b 3 1 2 0 Harper rf 4 0 0 0
    Riley 3b 3 1 0 1 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0
    Swanson ss 4 1 1 4 Grgrius ss 4 1 2 0
    Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 Herrera lf 2 0 1 1
    Arcia lf 4 1 1 1 MCthn ph-lf 1 0 0 0
    K.Smith c 3 0 0 0 Torrys 3b 2 1 2 0
    Morton p 3 0 0 0 Knapp c 4 0 0 0
    Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Moore p 2 0 0 0
    Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0
    Martin p 0 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0
    Sandoval ph 0 1 0 0 Llovera p 0 0 0 0
    Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Wllms ph 1 0 0 0
    Totals 34 7 7 6 Totals 33 2 7 2
    Atlanta 104 100 001—7
    Philadelphia 000 000 200—2

    LOB—Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 8. 2B—Albies (29), Herrera (15), Gregorius (7). 3B—Gregorius (1). HR—Swanson (17), Arcia (2). SB—Freeman (6).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Atlanta

    Morton W,9-3 6 4 2 2 4 8
    Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 2
    Matzek 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
    Martin 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
    Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 0

    Philadelphia

    Moore L,0-2 6 6 6 6 3 4
    Kintzler 1 0 0 0 1 0
    Llovera 2 1 1 1 3 2

    Umpires—Home, Ted Barrett; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Lance Barksdale. T—3:09. A—22,645.

    SAN DIEGO 3,

    MIAMI 2

    San Diego Miami
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 1 0 0 0
    Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 0 0 Marte cf 3 0 0 1
    Cronwrth 2b 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0
    Machado 3b 4 0 1 1 Duvall rf 4 0 0 0
    Pham lf 3 1 1 0 Alfaro c 2 0 1 0
    Hosmer 1b 3 1 0 0 Pop p 0 0 0 0
    Pagán p 0 0 0 0 Detwiler p 0 0 0 0
    Hill p 0 0 0 0 Bellatti p 0 0 0 0
    O’Grady ph 0 0 0 0 Díaz ph-3b 2 1 1 0
    Melancon p 0 0 0 0 Berti 3b 1 0 0 0
    Nola c 3 0 0 0 Curtiss pr 0 1 0 0
    Profar rf-1b 4 0 2 2 Bass p 0 0 0 0
    Snell p 3 0 1 0 Okert p 0 0 0 0
    Adams p 0 0 0 0 Sierra ph 1 0 0 0
    Myers rf 1 0 1 0 Hess p 0 0 0 0
    Brinson lf 4 0 1 0
    Panik 2b 4 0 1 1
    Bender p 0 0 0 0
    Holloway p 1 0 0 0
    León c 3 0 0 0
    Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 30 2 4 2
    San Diego 010 110 000—3
    Miami 000 000 200—2

    DP—San Diego 1, Miami 1. LOB—San Diego 14, Miami 7. 2B—Myers (15), Machado (19), Alfaro (6), Brinson (4), Díaz (4). SB—Tatis Jr. (23), Rojas (7). SF—Machado (8).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    San Diego

    Miami

    Snell W,4-3 6 3 1 1 3 8
    Adams H,10 2/3 1 1 1 2 1
    Pagán H,12 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Hill H,13 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Melancon S,29 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Bender 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Hollowy L,2-3 3 2/3 3 3 2 5 1
    Pop 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Detwiler 1/3 0 0 0 1 1
    Bellatti 1 1 0 0 1 0
    Bass 2/3 2 0 0 0 1
    Okert 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Hess 1 1 0 0 1 1

    Umpires—Home, Brian Knight; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller. T—3:58. A—10,977 (36,742).

    LATE WEDNESDAY

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    MINNESOTA 7,

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX 2

    Minnesota Chicago
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Kepler rf 4 2 2 1 Andersn ss 4 0 2 0
    Polanco 2b 4 3 3 3 Engel rf 4 0 1 1
    Cruz dh 4 1 1 1 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0
    Dnaldson 3b 5 0 1 2 Mncada 3b 4 1 1 0
    Larnach lf 4 0 1 0 Vaughn lf 4 0 2 1
    Sanó 1b 4 0 1 0 García 2b 4 0 1 0
    Gordon cf 3 0 0 0 Burger dh 4 0 0 0
    Jeffers c 4 0 1 0 Collins c 3 0 0 0
    Simmons ss 4 1 1 0 Zavala ph 0 0 0 0
    Hamilton cf 4 1 2 0
    Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 35 2 10 2

    Minnesota 001 023 001—7 Chicago 001 000 010—2

    E—Sanó (9), Donaldson (9). DP—Minnesota 4, Chicago 1. LOB—Minnesota 6, Chicago 8. 2B—Cruz (13), Polanco (19), Hamilton (7), García (11), Anderson (20), Moncada (18), Vaughn (19). HR—Kepler (12), Polanco (14). SB—Hamilton (8), Anderson 2 (16), Simmons (1), Polanco (9). SF—Cruz (7).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Minnesota

    Pineda, W, 4-5 5 4 1 1 1 3
    Duffey 1 2/3 4 0 0 0 0
    Colomé 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 2
    Thielbar 1 0 0 0 1 1

    Chicago

    Cease, L, 7-6 5 7 3 3 2 5
    Heuer 1 2 3 3 1 2
    Ruiz 2 1 0 0 0 1
    Crochet 1 1 1 1 0 1

    WP—Cease. Umpires—Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber. T—3:15. A—25,600 (40,615).

    CLEVELAND 5,

    HOUSTON 4

    Cleveland Houston
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Zimmer cf 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 2 2 2
    Rosario ss 5 0 0 0 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0
    Hernandez 2b 4 1 2 2 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1
    Reyes rf 4 1 1 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0
    Johnson rf 1 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0
    Bradley dh 3 1 0 0 Tucker rf 4 1 1 1
    Mercado lf 4 1 1 0 Toro 3b 3 0 0 0
    Pérez c 3 0 0 0 Straw cf 3 0 1 0
    Chang 1b 4 1 1 0 Mldondo c 3 1 1 0
    Clement 3b 3 0 2 3
    Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 33 4 6 4

    Cleveland 001 003 100—5 Houston 000 112 000—4

    E—Maton (1), Pressly (1). LOB—Cleveland 8, Houston 2. 2B—Hernandez (16), Zimmer (2), Clement (2), Maldonado (7), Altuve (11). HR—Hernandez (16), Altuve (23), Tucker (17). S—Clement (2).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Cleveland

    Morgan 5 3 3 3 0 5
    Shaw W,3-3 1 2 1 1 0 1
    Maton H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
    Clase H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Karinchak S,13 1 0 0 0 0 0

    Houston

    McCullers Jr. 5 6 4 4 2 8
    Abreu BS,1-5 1 1 0 0 0 3
    Pruitt L,0-1 2/3 1 1 1 0 0
    Taylor 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
    Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 2
    Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1

    Morgan pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, McCullers Jr. pitched to 3 batters in the 6th. HBP—McCullers Jr. (Hernandez).

    Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, Joe West; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Bruce Dreckman. T—3:07. A—21,712 (41,168).

    INTERLEAGUE

    N.Y. YANKEES 6,

    PHLDLPHA 5, 10 INN.

    Philadelphia New York
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Segura 2b 5 1 1 1 LMhu 1b-3b 3 0 1 0
    Realmuto c 4 1 0 0 Stanton dh 5 1 1 1
    Harper dh 3 0 1 1 Odor 2b 5 1 1 2
    McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 G.Sánchz c 5 1 1 0
    Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 Torres ss 4 1 1 1
    Gregorius ss 4 1 0 0 Gardner lf 3 1 1 0
    Miller rf 3 0 0 0 LaMarre ph 1 0 1 1
    Torreyes 3b 2 1 0 0 Allen rf 4 0 1 1
    Jankowski cf 2 0 0 0 Wade 3b 2 0 0 0
    Wlms ph-cf 3 0 1 2 Gtns ph-1b 1 0 0 0
    Florial cf 3 1 1 0
    Totals 33 5 4 4 Totals 36 6 9 6

    Philadelphia 101 000 030 0—5 New York 000 200 300 1—6

    E—Miller (2), Torres (13). DP—Philadelphia 1, New York 0. LOB—Philadelphia 12, New York 9. 2B—McCutchen (12), Harper (17), Allen (2). HR—Segura (5), Torres (6), Odor (11). SB—Wade (5), Allen (3), Florial (1). S—Torreyes (2), Torres (2).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Philadelphia

    Howard 3 1 0 0 1 2
    C.Sánchez 1 3 2 2 1 3
    Brogdon 2 0 0 0 1 2
    Neris 1 3 3 3 0 2
    Bradley 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 1
    Suárez L,4-3 1 1 1 0 0 0

    New York

    Wojciechowski 4 3 2 2 3 4
    Abreu 1 2/3 0 0 0 2 1
    Wilson 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 0
    Britton H,3 1/3 0 3 2 2 0
    Nelson BS,1 2/3 1 0 0 2 1
    Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Kriske W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

    Suárez pitched to 2 batters in the 10th. HBP—Wojciechowski (Realmuto), Howard (LeMahieu). WP—Nelson. Umpires—Home, James Hoye; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mark Carlson.

    T—4:17. A—34,112 (47,309).

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    ST. LOUIS 3,

    CHI. CUBS 2, 10 INN.

    Chicago St. Louis
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Ortega cf 3 0 2 1 Carlson rf 4 0 1 1
    Mrsnck ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Gldsmdt 1b 5 1 1 0
    Contreras c 2 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0
    Rizzo 1b 5 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 5 0 2 0
    Báez ss 4 0 1 0 Molina c 5 0 1 1
    Happ lf 5 0 0 0 DeJong ss 4 1 1 0
    Wisdm 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0
    Heyward rf 4 0 2 0 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0
    Chrnos ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Edman 2b 4 0 2 0
    Hoernr 2b-3b 3 2 1 0 Bader cf 4 1 3 1
    Hendricks p 3 0 0 0 Wnwrght p 1 0 0 0
    Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Crpentr ph 1 0 0 0
    Tepera p 0 0 0 0 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0
    Sogard ph 1 0 1 1 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0
    Alcántara pr 0 0 0 0 Sosa ss 1 0 0 0
    Thompson p 0 0 0 0
    Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 36 2 8 2 Totals 38 3 12 3

    Chicago 001 000 001 0—2 St. Louis 000 000 200 1—3

    E—Contreras (5). DP—Chicago 1, St. Louis 1. LOB—Chicago 12, St. Louis 11. 2B—Heyward 2 (11), Contreras (12), Sogard (6), Goldschmidt (16), Bader (6), Carlson (19). 3B—Ortega (1). SB—Ortega (3). S—Wainwright (9).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago

    Hendricks 6 1/3 8 2 2 0 3
    Chafin 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Tepera 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2
    Thompson 2/3 1 0 0 1 2
    Kimbrel L,1-3 2/3 1 1 0 1 1

    St. Louis

    Wainwright 7 6 1 1 0 5
    Cabrera H,15 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
    Gallegos BS,6 1 1 1 1 0 1
    Gant 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
    McFrlnd W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0

    HBP—Wainwright (Contreras), Gallegos 2 (Báez, Hoerner), Gant 2 (Marisnick, Contreras). WP—Chafin. Umpires—Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Laz Diaz.

    T—4:09. A—37,008 (45,494).

    High-A Central

    EAST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Great Lakes (Dodgers) 38 31 .551
    Dayton (Cincinnati) 37 31 .544 ½
    Lake County (Cleve.) 37 32 .536 1
    Lansing (Oakand) 33 36 .478 5
    TINCAPS (San Diego) 32 37 .464 6
    West Michigan (Det.) 31 37 .456

    WEST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Quad Cities (Kan. City) 45 22 .672
    Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 38 31 .551 8
    Wisconsin (Milw.) 32 35 .478 13
    South Bend (Cubs) 31 36 .463 14
    Beloit (Miami) 30 39 .435 16
    Peoria (St. Louis) 26 43 .377 20

    Wednesday

    West Michigan 5, Lansing 1

    Wisconsin 7, South Bend 2

    Great Lakes 5, Lake County 0

    TINCAPS 9, Dayton 3

    Quad Cities 9, Peoria 4

    Beloit 1, Cedar Rapids 0, 11 inn.

    Thursday

    TINCAPS 3, Dayton 1

    Great Lakes 6, Lake County 5, 11 inn.

    Lansing 5, West Michigan 2

    Peoria 5, Quad Cities 4

    Cedar Rapids 1, Beloit 0

    South Bend at Wisconsin, late

    Today

    Great Lakes at Lake County, 7 p.m.

    Lansing at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Dayton at TINCAPS, 7 p.m.

    Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    South Bend at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

    Saturday

    Dayton at TINCAPS, 6:30 p.m.

    Great Lakes at Lake County, 7 p.m.

    Lansing at West Michigan, 7 p.m.

    Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

    South Bend at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

    TINCAPS 3, DRAGONS 1

    Dayton Fort Wayne
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Urbz 2b 4 0 0 0 Givin 2b 3 1 0 0
    Cotton rf 5 1 4 0 Little lf 3 1 1 2
    Free dh 5 0 0 0 Ruiz cf 4 1 1 1
    McGarry lf 4 0 0 0 Homza dh 4 0 1 0
    Ruiz 1b 4 0 1 1 Lopez ss 4 0 1 0
    Siani cf 4 0 1 0 Ornelas rf 2 0 0 0
    Martinez 3b 4 0 3 0 Almanzar 1b 3 0 0 0
    Tello c 3 0 1 0 Alarcon 3b 3 0 0 0
    Hurtubise pr 0 0 0 0 Kerner c 3 0 0 0
    Reyes ss 4 0 0 0
    Totals 37 1 10 1 Totals 29 3 4 3

    Dayton 001 000 000—1 Fort Wayne 200 000 01x—3

    LOB—Dayton 11, Fort Wayne 5. 2B—Little. HR—A. Ruiz. SB—Cottton. E—Reyes, Alarcon.

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Dayton

    Salazar L,2-4 6 2 2 2 2 10
    Gill 2 2 1 1 0 1

    Fort Wayne

    Espinoza 2 2/3 6 1 1 1 6
    Bncmo W,4-3 2 1/3 0 0 0 0 3
    Williams H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2
    Smith H,4 1 1 0 0 0 2
    Perez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Sung S,2 1 2 0 0 1 2

    WP—Salazar. HBP—Little (by Salazar). Umpires—Home, Justin Juska; First, Benjamin Engstrand. T—3:04. A—5,752.

