Friday, July 23, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
DETROIT 7,
TEXAS 5
|Texas
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kiner-Flefa ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Baddoo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|White lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|García cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Grossmn lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Gallo dh
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Haase c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Heim c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cndlario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ibáñez 1b-2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|H.Cstro 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dahl rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|W.Cstro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Short ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Holt ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes rf
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Solak 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|Texas
|000
|103
|010—5
|Detroit
|310
|200
|10x—7
E—Solak (5). LOB—Texas 9, Detroit 4. 2B—Heim (10), Schoop (15), Candelario (24). 3B—Ibáñez (1), W.Castro (3). HR—Haase (15), Short (5), Reyes (2). SB—Reyes (3), Grossman (12). SF—Dahl (3), Reyes (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Texas
|Fltynwcz L,2-10
|4
|5
|6
|5
|2
|4
|Hearn
|2 1/3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Barlow
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Patton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Detroit
|Alexander
|3 2/3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Ramírez
|1 2/3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Farmer H,2
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Fnkhsr W,4-0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Soto S,11-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP—Alexander (Gallo). Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Fairchild. T—3:02. A—16,033 (41,083).
TAMPA BAY 5,
CLEVELAND 4, 10 INN.
|Tampa Bay
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lowe rf-2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Hrnandz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b-ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Reyes dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Wendle 2b-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 1b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|Ramirez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|F.Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Mercado cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|35
|4
|5
|4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|102
|1—5
|Cleveland
|003
|100
|000
|0—4
E—Franco (6), Johnson (1). DP—Tampa Bay 0, Cleveland 1. LOB—Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8. 2B—Lowe (13), Mercado (3). 3B—Díaz (1), F.Mejía (2). HR—Díaz (6), Reyes (17). SB—Ramirez (3), Ramírez (10). SF—Kiermaier (1), Hedges (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Tampa Bay
|Patiño
|5 1/3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Mazza
|2 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Frbnks, W, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castillo, S, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Cleveland
|Quantrill
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Maton, H, 3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Clase, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Karinchak
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Shaw, L, 3-4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
WP—Mazza. Umpires—Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Chad Whitson. T—3:39. A—19,338 (34,788).
L.A. ANGELS 3,
MINNESOTA 2
|Los Angeles
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Planco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldsn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sanó 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Larnach lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Astudllo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Clestino cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Eaton rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Simons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mayfield 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|030
|000—3
|Minnesota
|000
|200
|000—2
DP—Los Angeles 1, Minnesota 1. LOB—Los Angeles 3, Minnesota 4. 2B—J.Iglesias 2 (15), Walsh (23), Celestino (3), Sanó (11), Astudillo (5). HR—Mayfield (2). SB—Sanó (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Los Angeles
|Heaney, W, 6-7
|7
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Mayers, H, 13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Iglss, S, 20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Minnesota
|Maeda, L, 4-4
|7
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Coulombe
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
HBP—Heaney (Kepler). Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Cory Blaser. T—2:38. A—23,337 (38,544).
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|58
|38
|.604
|—
|—
|4-6
|W-2
|28-19
|30-19
|Tampa Bay
|58
|39
|.598
|½
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|30-18
|28-21
|New York
|50
|44
|.532
|7
|3½
|7-3
|W-4
|27-23
|23-21
|Toronto
|48
|44
|.522
|8
|4½
|5-5
|L-2
|22-22
|26-22
|Baltimore
|31
|64
|.326
|26½
|23
|3-7
|L-2
|13-30
|18-34
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|58
|38
|.604
|—
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|35-17
|23-21
|Cleveland
|48
|46
|.511
|9
|5½
|6-4
|L-1
|24-20
|24-26
|Detroit
|47
|51
|.480
|12
|8½
|7-3
|W-7
|28-22
|19-29
|Minnesota
|41
|56
|.423
|17½
|14
|4-6
|L-1
|22-26
|19-30
|Kansas City
|39
|55
|.415
|18
|14½
|4-6
|W-2
|22-24
|17-31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|58
|39
|.598
|—
|—
|4-6
|L-1
|31-20
|27-19
|Oakland
|55
|42
|.567
|3
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|30-24
|25-18
|Seattle
|51
|45
|.531
|6½
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|29-20
|22-25
|Los Angeles
|47
|48
|.495
|10
|7
|4-6
|W-1
|27-22
|20-26
|Texas
|35
|62
|.361
|23
|20
|1-9
|L-9
|22-25
|13-37
Today
Washington (Corbin 6-8) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-4) at Boston (Rodríguez 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 3-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3) at Minnesota (Happ 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 2-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 8-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday
Detroit 7, Texas 5
Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 4, 10 inn.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, late
L.A. Angels 3, Minnesota 2
Oakland at Seattle, late
Saturday
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|50
|43
|.538
|—
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|28-14
|22-29
|Atlanta
|47
|48
|.495
|4
|8
|5-4
|W-1
|26-25
|21-23
|Philadelphia
|47
|48
|.495
|4
|8
|5-5
|L-3
|27-18
|20-30
|Washington
|45
|50
|.474
|6
|10
|3-7
|L-1
|27-25
|18-25
|Miami
|41
|56
|.423
|11
|15
|3-7
|L-1
|22-22
|19-34
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|56
|41
|.577
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|27-23
|29-18
|Cincinnati
|49
|47
|.510
|6½
|6½
|4-6
|L-1
|24-25
|25-22
|St. Louis
|49
|48
|.505
|7
|7
|6-4
|W-2
|28-20
|21-28
|Chicago
|47
|50
|.485
|9
|9
|4-6
|L-2
|28-17
|19-33
|Pittsburgh
|36
|60
|.375
|19½
|19½
|4-6
|L-4
|21-26
|15-34
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|60
|35
|.632
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|30-13
|30-22
|Los Angeles
|59
|38
|.608
|2
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|31-16
|28-22
|San Diego
|57
|42
|.576
|5
|—
|5-4
|W-1
|33-19
|24-23
|Colorado
|42
|54
|.438
|18½
|13½
|5-5
|W-1
|33-20
|9-34
|Arizona
|30
|68
|.306
|31½
|26½
|5-5
|W-4
|19-30
|11-38
Today
Arizona (Gallen 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 7-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-8) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Miami (Thompson 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-5), 9:45 p.m.
Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 3, Miami 2
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late
Saturday
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ST. LOUIS 3,
CHICAGO CUBS 2
|Chicago
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gldsmdt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|O’Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Edman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Happ lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kim p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hyward pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alzolay p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Carpentr ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maples p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|Chicago
|000
|200
|000—2
|St. Louis
|102
|000
|00x—3
LOB—Chicago 3, St. Louis 7. 2B—Marisnick (5), Carlson 2 (21). HR—Carlson (9), Arenado (19).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Alzolay, L, 4-10
|6
|4
|3
|3
|3
|8
|Maples
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Winkler
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Megill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
St. Louis
|Kim, W, 6-5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Helsley, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McFarland, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Reyes, S, 23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires—Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson. T—2:49. A—41,412.
ATLANTA 7,
PHILADELPHIA 2
|Atlanta
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pederson rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Segura 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Jnkwski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Grgrius ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Arcia lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|MCthn ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torrys 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Morton p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sandoval ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Llovera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wllms ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|7
|7
|6
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Atlanta
|104
|100
|001—7
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|200—2
LOB—Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 8. 2B—Albies (29), Herrera (15), Gregorius (7). 3B—Gregorius (1). HR—Swanson (17), Arcia (2). SB—Freeman (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Atlanta
|Morton W,9-3
|6
|4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Matzek
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Philadelphia
|Moore L,0-2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|3
|4
|Kintzler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Llovera
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
Umpires—Home, Ted Barrett; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Lance Barksdale. T—3:09. A—22,645.
SAN DIEGO 3,
MIAMI 2
|San Diego
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Cronwrth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Alfaro c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Pop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detwiler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bellatti p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Grady ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Berti 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Curtiss pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Profar rf-1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Bass p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Snell p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Myers rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hess p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bender p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holloway p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|León c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|San Diego
|010
|110
|000—3
|Miami
|000
|000
|200—2
DP—San Diego 1, Miami 1. LOB—San Diego 14, Miami 7. 2B—Myers (15), Machado (19), Alfaro (6), Brinson (4), Díaz (4). SB—Tatis Jr. (23), Rojas (7). SF—Machado (8).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
San Diego
|Snell W,4-3
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Adams H,10
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Pagán H,12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill H,13
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon S,29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bender
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hollowy L,2-3
|3 2/3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|1
|Pop
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Detwiler
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bellatti
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bass
|2/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Okert
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hess
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires—Home, Brian Knight; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller. T—3:58. A—10,977 (36,742).
LATE WEDNESDAY
AMERICAN LEAGUE
MINNESOTA 7,
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 2
|Minnesota
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Andersn ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Polanco 2b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Engel rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dnaldson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Mncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Larnach lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vaughn lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gordon cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Burger dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Collins c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Zavala ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hamilton cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
Minnesota
E—Sanó (9), Donaldson (9). DP—Minnesota 4, Chicago 1. LOB—Minnesota 6, Chicago 8. 2B—Cruz (13), Polanco (19), Hamilton (7), García (11), Anderson (20), Moncada (18), Vaughn (19). HR—Kepler (12), Polanco (14). SB—Hamilton (8), Anderson 2 (16), Simmons (1), Polanco (9). SF—Cruz (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Minnesota
|Pineda, W, 4-5
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Duffey
|1 2/3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colomé
|1 1/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Thielbar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Chicago
|Cease, L, 7-6
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Heuer
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Ruiz
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crochet
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP—Cease. Umpires—Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber. T—3:15. A—25,600 (40,615).
CLEVELAND 5,
HOUSTON 4
|Cleveland
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Zimmer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Reyes rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mercado lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chang 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mldondo c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Clement 3b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
Cleveland
E—Maton (1), Pressly (1). LOB—Cleveland 8, Houston 2. 2B—Hernandez (16), Zimmer (2), Clement (2), Maldonado (7), Altuve (11). HR—Hernandez (16), Altuve (23), Tucker (17). S—Clement (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Cleveland
|Morgan
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Shaw W,3-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Maton H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clase H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Karinchak S,13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Houston
|McCullers Jr.
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|8
|Abreu BS,1-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pruitt L,0-1
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Morgan pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, McCullers Jr. pitched to 3 batters in the 6th. HBP—McCullers Jr. (Hernandez).
Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, Joe West; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Bruce Dreckman. T—3:07. A—21,712 (41,168).
INTERLEAGUE
N.Y. YANKEES 6,
PHLDLPHA 5, 10 INN.
|Philadelphia
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Segura 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|LMhu 1b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Sánchz c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Miller rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|LaMarre ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Torreyes 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Allen rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Jankowski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wade 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wlms ph-cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Gtns ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Florial cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|4
|4
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
Philadelphia
E—Miller (2), Torres (13). DP—Philadelphia 1, New York 0. LOB—Philadelphia 12, New York 9. 2B—McCutchen (12), Harper (17), Allen (2). HR—Segura (5), Torres (6), Odor (11). SB—Wade (5), Allen (3), Florial (1). S—Torreyes (2), Torres (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Philadelphia
|Howard
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|C.Sánchez
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Brogdon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Neris
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Bradley
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Suárez L,4-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
New York
|Wojciechowski
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Abreu
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Wilson
|1 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Britton H,3
|1/3
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Nelson BS,1
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kriske W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Suárez pitched to 2 batters in the 10th. HBP—Wojciechowski (Realmuto), Howard (LeMahieu). WP—Nelson. Umpires—Home, James Hoye; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Mark Carlson.
T—4:17. A—34,112 (47,309).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ST. LOUIS 3,
CHI. CUBS 2, 10 INN.
|Chicago
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mrsnck ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gldsmdt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|O’Neill lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Molina c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Wisdm 3b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|McFrlnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chrnos ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hoernr 2b-3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Hendricks p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wnwrght p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crpentr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sogard ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|38
|3
|12
|3
Chicago
E—Contreras (5). DP—Chicago 1, St. Louis 1. LOB—Chicago 12, St. Louis 11. 2B—Heyward 2 (11), Contreras (12), Sogard (6), Goldschmidt (16), Bader (6), Carlson (19). 3B—Ortega (1). SB—Ortega (3). S—Wainwright (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Hendricks
|6 1/3
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Chafin
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera
|1 1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thompson
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kimbrel L,1-3
|2/3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
St. Louis
|Wainwright
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Cabrera H,15
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gallegos BS,6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Gant
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McFrlnd W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP—Wainwright (Contreras), Gallegos 2 (Báez, Hoerner), Gant 2 (Marisnick, Contreras). WP—Chafin. Umpires—Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Laz Diaz.
T—4:09. A—37,008 (45,494).
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|38
|31
|.551
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|37
|31
|.544
|½
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|37
|32
|.536
|1
|Lansing (Oakand)
|33
|36
|.478
|5
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|32
|37
|.464
|6
|West Michigan (Det.)
|31
|37
|.456
|6½
WEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|45
|22
|.672
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|38
|31
|.551
|8
|Wisconsin (Milw.)
|32
|35
|.478
|13
|South Bend (Cubs)
|31
|36
|.463
|14
|Beloit (Miami)
|30
|39
|.435
|16
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|26
|43
|.377
|20
Wednesday
West Michigan 5, Lansing 1
Wisconsin 7, South Bend 2
Great Lakes 5, Lake County 0
TINCAPS 9, Dayton 3
Quad Cities 9, Peoria 4
Beloit 1, Cedar Rapids 0, 11 inn.
Thursday
TINCAPS 3, Dayton 1
Great Lakes 6, Lake County 5, 11 inn.
Lansing 5, West Michigan 2
Peoria 5, Quad Cities 4
Cedar Rapids 1, Beloit 0
South Bend at Wisconsin, late
Today
Great Lakes at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Lansing at West Michigan, 7 p.m.
Dayton at TINCAPS, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
South Bend at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Dayton at TINCAPS, 6:30 p.m.
Great Lakes at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Lansing at West Michigan, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Beloit at Cedar Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
South Bend at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
TINCAPS 3, DRAGONS 1
|Dayton
|Fort Wayne
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Urbz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Givin 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Cotton rf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|Little lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Free dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|McGarry lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Homza dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Siani cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ornelas rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Almanzar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tello c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alarcon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hurtubise pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kerner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|1
|10
|1
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
Dayton
LOB—Dayton 11, Fort Wayne 5. 2B—Little. HR—A. Ruiz. SB—Cottton. E—Reyes, Alarcon.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Dayton
|Salazar L,2-4
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|10
|Gill
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Fort Wayne
|Espinoza
|2 2/3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Bncmo W,4-3
|2 1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Williams H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Perez H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sung S,2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP—Salazar. HBP—Little (by Salazar). Umpires—Home, Justin Juska; First, Benjamin Engstrand. T—3:04. A—5,752.
