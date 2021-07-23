Minnesota Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi Kepler rf 4 2 2 1 Andersn ss 4 0 2 0 Polanco 2b 4 3 3 3 Engel rf 4 0 1 1 Cruz dh 4 1 1 1 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 Dnaldson 3b 5 0 1 2 Mncada 3b 4 1 1 0 Larnach lf 4 0 1 0 Vaughn lf 4 0 2 1 Sanó 1b 4 0 1 0 García 2b 4 0 1 0 Gordon cf 3 0 0 0 Burger dh 4 0 0 0 Jeffers c 4 0 1 0 Collins c 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 1 1 0 Zavala ph 0 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 4 1 2 0 Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 35 2 10 2 Minnesota 001 023 001—7 Chicago 001 000 010—2

E—Sanó (9), Donaldson (9). DP—Minnesota 4, Chicago 1. LOB—Minnesota 6, Chicago 8. 2B—Cruz (13), Polanco (19), Hamilton (7), García (11), Anderson (20), Moncada (18), Vaughn (19). HR—Kepler (12), Polanco (14). SB—Hamilton (8), Anderson 2 (16), Simmons (1), Polanco (9). SF—Cruz (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Pineda, W, 4-5 5 4 1 1 1 3 Duffey 1 2/3 4 0 0 0 0 Colomé 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 2 Thielbar 1 0 0 0 1 1

Chicago

Cease, L, 7-6 5 7 3 3 2 5 Heuer 1 2 3 3 1 2 Ruiz 2 1 0 0 0 1 Crochet 1 1 1 1 0 1

WP—Cease. Umpires—Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber. T—3:15. A—25,600 (40,615).

CLEVELAND 5,

HOUSTON 4

Cleveland Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Zimmer cf 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 2 2 2 Rosario ss 5 0 0 0 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 Hernandez 2b 4 1 2 2 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1 Reyes rf 4 1 1 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 Johnson rf 1 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Bradley dh 3 1 0 0 Tucker rf 4 1 1 1 Mercado lf 4 1 1 0 Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 Pérez c 3 0 0 0 Straw cf 3 0 1 0 Chang 1b 4 1 1 0 Mldondo c 3 1 1 0 Clement 3b 3 0 2 3 Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 33 4 6 4 Cleveland 001 003 100—5 Houston 000 112 000—4

E—Maton (1), Pressly (1). LOB—Cleveland 8, Houston 2. 2B—Hernandez (16), Zimmer (2), Clement (2), Maldonado (7), Altuve (11). HR—Hernandez (16), Altuve (23), Tucker (17). S—Clement (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Morgan 5 3 3 3 0 5 Shaw W,3-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 Maton H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Clase H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0 Karinchak S,13 1 0 0 0 0 0

Houston

McCullers Jr. 5 6 4 4 2 8 Abreu BS,1-5 1 1 0 0 0 3 Pruitt L,0-1 2/3 1 1 1 0 0 Taylor 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 2 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1

Morgan pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, McCullers Jr. pitched to 3 batters in the 6th. HBP—McCullers Jr. (Hernandez).

Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, Joe West; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Bruce Dreckman. T—3:07. A—21,712 (41,168).

INTERLEAGUE

N.Y. YANKEES 6,

PHLDLPHA 5, 10 INN.