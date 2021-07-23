Friday, July 23, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Chicago Cubs
|-145
|Arizona
|+128
|at Philadelphia
|-130
|Atlanta
|+115
|San Diego
|-220
|at Miami
|+180
|at Cincinnati
|-151
|St. Louis
|+134
|at San Francisco
|-177
|Pittsburgh
|+157
|at L.A. Dodgers
|-334
|Colorado
|+260
American League
|Tampa Bay
|-115
|at Cleveland
|-105
|N.Y. Yankees
|-108
|at Boston
|-106
|at Houston
|-236
|Texas
|+198
|at Kansas City
|-120
|Detroit
|+103
|L.A. Angels
|-107
|at Minnesota
|-107
|Oakland
|-113
|at Seattle
|-102
Interleague
|Washington
|-130
|at Baltimore
|+113
|at N.Y. Mets
|-120
|Toronto
|+103
|at Milwaukee
|-117
|Chicago WS
|+100
