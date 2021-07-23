The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, July 23, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Chicago Cubs -145 Arizona +128
    at Philadelphia -130 Atlanta +115
    San Diego -220 at Miami +180
    at Cincinnati -151 St. Louis +134
    at San Francisco -177 Pittsburgh +157
    at L.A. Dodgers -334 Colorado +260

    American League

    Tampa Bay -115 at Cleveland -105
    N.Y. Yankees -108 at Boston -106
    at Houston -236 Texas +198
    at Kansas City -120 Detroit +103
    L.A. Angels -107 at Minnesota -107
    Oakland -113 at Seattle -102

    Interleague

    Washington -130 at Baltimore +113
    at N.Y. Mets -120 Toronto +103
    at Milwaukee -117 Chicago WS +100

