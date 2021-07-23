TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned 3B Kelvin Gutierrez to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF/OF Danny Santana on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B/OF Franchy Cordero from Worcester (Triple-A East). Agreed to terms with SS Marcelo Mayer and 2B Tyler McDonough to minor league contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Sam Hentges from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Eli Morgan to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed INF Isaac Paredes on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 20. Recalled INF Willi Castro from Toledo (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Michael Fulmer to Toledo for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 1B Ryan McBroom to Omaha (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RF Taylor Ward to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Reinstated LF Justin Upton from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP Sal Romano from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Asher Wojciechowski for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF Donovan Walton from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned CF Vidal Brujan to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Luis Patino from Durham. Sent OF Manuel Margot to Durham for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent C Carson Kelly to Arizona Complex League (ACL) for a rehab assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Otioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned SS Sergio Alcantara to Iowa (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Trevor Megill from Iowa.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jaden Hill and free agent C Dustin Garneau to minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RF Zach Reks to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed LF Billy McKinney on the active roster.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Jordan Holloway from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Nick Neidert to Jacksonville.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated CF Odubel Herrera from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).Sent 3B Alec Bohm to Lehigh Valley for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Bubba Chandler on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with C Wade Strauss, RHPs Ryan Loutos, Andre Granillo, Austin Love, 2Bs Noah Mendlinger, Bryan Pope, OF Ryan Holgate, LHPs Hayes Heinecke, Chris Gerard and SS Mack Chambers to minor league contracts. Sent RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to Memphis (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent LHP Matt Strahm and LHP Nick Ramirez to El Paso (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment. Optioned 1B Webster Rivas and RHP Reiss Knehr to El Paso. Reinstated C Austin Nola from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Reyes Moronta to Sacramento (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment.