Saturday, July 24, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Chicago Cubs
|-145
|Arizona
|+123
|at Philadelphia
|-115
|Atlanta
|-105
|San Diego
|-135
|at Miami
|+112
|at Cincinnati
|-178
|St. Louis
|+150
|at San Francisco
|-253
|Pittsburgh
|+202
|at L.A. Dodgers
|-255
|Colorado
|+205
American League
|at Boston
|-150
|N.Y. Yankees
|+127
|at Houston
|-198
|Texas
|+165
|Tampa Bay
|-132
|at Cleveland
|+105
|at Minnesota
|-130
|L.A. Angels
|+110
|at Kansas City
|-115
|Detroit
|-105
|Oakland
|-135
|at Seattle
|+112
Interleague
|Washington
|-162
|at Baltimore
|+140
|at Milwaukee
|-120
|Chicago WS
|-100
|Toronto
|-120
|at N.Y. Mets
|-100
