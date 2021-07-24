The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, July 24, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Chicago Cubs -145 Arizona +123
    at Philadelphia -115 Atlanta -105
    San Diego -135 at Miami +112
    at Cincinnati -178 St. Louis +150
    at San Francisco -253 Pittsburgh +202
    at L.A. Dodgers -255 Colorado +205

    American League

    at Boston -150 N.Y. Yankees +127
    at Houston -198 Texas +165
    Tampa Bay -132 at Cleveland +105
    at Minnesota -130 L.A. Angels +110
    at Kansas City -115 Detroit -105
    Oakland -135 at Seattle +112

    Interleague

    Washington -162 at Baltimore +140
    at Milwaukee -120 Chicago WS -100
    Toronto -120 at N.Y. Mets -100

