Medals Table

Saturday, July 24

1 of 22 total events

G S B Tot China 1 0 0 1 Russia 0 1 0 1 Switzerland 0 0 1 1

Medalists

SHOOTING

10m Air Rifle Women

GOLD--Qian Yang, China

SILVER--Anastasiia Galashina, Russia

BRONZE--Nina Christen, Switzerland

Scores

3X3 BASKETBALL

Women

Russia 21, Japan 18

China 21, Romania 10

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Men

Brazil 2, Argentina 0 (21-16, 21-17)

Women

Japan 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS

FIELD HOCKEY

Men

Australia 5, Japan 3

HANDBALL

Men

Norway 27, Brazil 24

Basketball

MEN

Group A

W L Pts Czech Republic 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 Iran 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0

Group B

W L Pts Australia 0 0 0 Germany 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0

Group C

W L Pts Argentina 0 0 0 Japan 0 0 0 Slovenia 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0

Today

Iran vs. Czech Republic, 9 p.m.

Sunday

Germany vs. Italy, 12:40 a.m.

Australia vs. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m.

France vs. United States, 8 a.m.

Monday

Argentina vs. Slovenia, 12:40 a.m.

Japan vs. Spain, 8 a.m.

Tuesday

Nigeria vs. Germany, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

United States vs. Iran, 12:40 a.m.

Italy vs. Australia, 4:20 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. France, 8 a.m.

Thursday

Slovenia vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m.

Spain vs. Argentina, 8 a.m.

Friday

Iran vs. France, 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Italy vs. Nigeria, 12:40 a.m.

Australia vs. Germany, 4:20 a.m.

United States vs. Czech Republic, 8 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Argentina vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m.

Spain vs. Slovenia, 4:20 a.m.

WOMEN

Group A

W L Pts Canada 0 0 0 Serbia 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0

Group B

W L Pts France 0 0 0 Japan 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0

Group C

W L Pts Australia 0 0 0 Belgium 0 0 0 China 0 0 0 Puerto Rico 0 0 0

Sunday

South Korea vs Spain 9 p.m.

Monday

Serbia vs Canada 4:20 a.m.

Japan vs France 9 p.m.

Tuesday

Nigeria vs United States 12:40 a.m.

Australia vs Belgium 4:20 a.m.

Puerto Rico vs China 8 a.m.

Wednesday

Canada vs South Korea 9 p.m.

Thursday

Spain vs Serbia 4:20 a.m.

Belgium vs Puerto Rico 9 p.m.

Friday

United States vs Japan 12:40 a.m.

France vs Nigeria 4:20 a.m.

China vs Australia 8 a.m.

Saturday, July 31

Canada vs Spain 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

South Korea vs Serbia 8 a.m.

Nigeria vs Japan 9 p.m.

Monday, August 2

France vs United States 12:40 a.m.

China vs Belgium 4:20 a.m.

Australia vs Puerto Rico 8 a.m.

Soccer

WOMEN

Group E

GP W D L GF GA Pts Britain 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 Canada 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Japan 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Chile 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group F

GP W D L GF GA Pts Brazil 1 1 0 0 5 0 2 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 10 3 2 China 1 0 0 1 0 5 0 Zambia 1 0 0 1 3 10 0

Group G

GP W D L GF GA Pts Australia 1 1 0 0 2 1 2 Sweden 1 1 0 0 3 0 2 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 United States 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

July 21

Britain 2, Chile 0

Brazil 5, China 0

Sweden 3, United States 0

Japan 1, Canada 1

Netherlands 10, Zambia 3

Australia 2, New Zealand 1

Today

Chile vs. Canada, 3:30 a.m.

China vs. Zambia, 4 a.m.

Sweden vs. Australia, 4:30 a.m.

Japan vs. Britain, 6:30 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Brazil, 7 a.m.

New Zealand vs. United States, 7:30 a.m.

Tuesday

New Zealand vs. Sweden, 4 a.m.

United States vs. Australia, 4 a.m.

Chile vs. Japan, 7 a.m.

Canada vs. Britain, 7 a.m.

Netherlands vs. China, 7:30 a.m.

Brazil vs. Zambia, 7:30 a.m.

Softball

Group A

W L Pct Japan 2 0 1.000 United States 2 0 1.000 Australia 1 1 .500 Canada 1 1 .500 Italy 0 2 .000 Mexico 0 2 .000

July 20

Japan 8, Australia 1, 5 inn.

United States 2, Italy 0

July 21

Canada 4, Mexico 0

United States 1, Canada 0

Japan 3, Mexico 2, 8 inn.

July 22

Australia 1, Italy 0

July 23

Australia vs. Canada, late

Today

United States vs. Mexico, 1:30 a.m.

Japan vs. Italy, 7 a.m.

Australia vs. United States, 9 p.m.

Sunday

Canada vs. Japan, 1:30 a.m.

Italy vs. Mexico, 7 a.m.

Japan vs. United States, 9 p.m.

Monday

Canada vs. Italy, 1:30 a.m.

Mexico vs. Australia, 7 a.m.

Tuesday

Bronze Medal, 12 a.m.

Gold Medal, 7 a.m.