TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Hirokazu Sawamura on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 20. Recalled RHP Phillips Valdez from Worcester (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jackson Jobe, SS Izaac Pacheco and C Mike Rothenberg on minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Domingo Tapia from Omaha (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LF Brent Rooker from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Nestor cortes and RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from the COVID-19 IL. Transferred RHP Darren O’Day from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Nelson to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Casey Sadler from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Rafael Montero for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated 3B Matt Duffy from the 60-day IL. Designated 2B Eric Sogard for assignment. Claimed OF Johneshwy Fargas off waivers from New York Mets and optioned him to Iowa (Triple-A East). Transferred LHP Brad Wieck from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled 2B Alejo Lopez and RHP Vladimir Gutierrez from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Amir Garrett on the paternity list. Released RHP Jose De Leon. Placed RF Nick Castellanos on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 20.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Brusdar Graterol and LHP Darien Nunez from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed INF Max Muncy on paternity leave. Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger to Oklahoma City.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired LHP Rich Hill from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Tommy Hunter and C Matt Dyer. Transferred RHP Robert Stock from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Maurico Llovera to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Reinstated 3B Alec Bohm from the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Luis Oviedo from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Max Kranick to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL

WNBA

SEATTLE STORM — Signed G Kiana Williams to a seven-day contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Ifeatu Melifonwu to a four-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Divine Deablo and DE Malcolm Koonce to four-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Josh Palmer.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE David Wells.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed S Marcus Maye on the non-football injury list.

HOCKEY

NHL

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired Fs Loui Eriksson, Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle, a 2021 first-round pick (No. 9), a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick from Vancouver in exchange for D Oliver Ekman-Larsson and F Conor Garland.

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed LW Taylor Hall to a four-year contract extension.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired D Seth Jones, a 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2022 sixth-round draft pick from Columbus in exchange for D Adam Boqvist, a 2021 first-round draft pick, a 2021 second-round draft pick and a 2022 first-round draft pick.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Acquired D Jake Bean from Carolina in exchange for a 2021 second-round draft pick.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Waived D Tony DeAngelo for purpose of contract buyout.

PHILADELHPHIA Flyers — Acquired D Rasmus Ristolainen from Buffalo in exchange for D Robert Hagg, a 2021 first-round draft pick (No. 14) and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Acquired F Pavel Buchnevich from the New York Rangers in exchange for F Sammy Blais and a 2022 second-round draft pick.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Waived LW Lean Bergmann.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Gemel Smith to a two-year, two-way contract.