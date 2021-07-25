Sunday, July 25, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
MLB
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Philadelphia
|-155
|Atlanta
|+135
|San Diego
|-167
|at Miami
|+130
|at Cincinnati
|-180
|St. Louis
|+155
|at Chicago Cubs
|-180
|Arizona
|+155
|at San Francisco
|-180
|Pittsburgh
|+155
|at L.A. Dodgers
|-180
|Colorado
|+155
American League
|Tampa Bay
|-165
|at Cleveland
|+145
|at Boston
|-130
|N.Y. Yankees
|+110
|at Houston
|-220
|Texas
|+180
|at Minnesota
|-120
|L.A. Angels
|-100
|at Kansas City
|-115
|Detroit
|-105
|Oakland
|-120
|at Seattle
|-100
Interleague
|at Baltimore
|-125
|Washington
|+100
|at N.Y. Mets
|-130
|Toronto
|+110
|at Milwaukee
|-130
|Chicago WS
|+110
