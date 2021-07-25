The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, July 25, 2021 1:00 am

    ODDS

    FanDuel Line

    MLB

    National League

    FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
    at Philadelphia -155 Atlanta +135
    San Diego -167 at Miami +130
    at Cincinnati -180 St. Louis +155
    at Chicago Cubs -180 Arizona +155
    at San Francisco -180 Pittsburgh +155
    at L.A. Dodgers -180 Colorado +155

    American League

    Tampa Bay -165 at Cleveland +145
    at Boston -130 N.Y. Yankees +110
    at Houston -220 Texas +180
    at Minnesota -120 L.A. Angels -100
    at Kansas City -115 Detroit -105
    Oakland -120 at Seattle -100

    Interleague

    at Baltimore -125 Washington +100
    at N.Y. Mets -130 Toronto +110
    at Milwaukee -130 Chicago WS +110

