Medals Table

G S B Tot United States 1 2 2 5 China 3 0 1 4 Japan 2 1 0 3 South Korea 1 0 2 3 Italy 1 1 0 2 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Australia 0 1 1 2 Russia 0 1 1 2 Serbia 0 1 1 2 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 Hungary 1 0 0 1 Iran 1 0 0 1 Kosovo 1 0 0 1 Thailand 1 0 0 1 Belgium 0 1 0 1 Taiwan 0 1 0 1 India 0 1 0 1 Netherlands 0 1 0 1 Romania 0 1 0 1 Spain 0 1 0 1 Estonia 0 0 1 1 France 0 0 1 1 Indonesia 0 0 1 1 Israel 0 0 1 1 Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 Mexico 0 0 1 1 Mongolia 0 0 1 1 Slovenia 0 0 1 1 Switzerland 0 0 1 1 Ukraine 0 0 1 1

Saturday’s Medalists

ARCHERY

Mixed Team

GOLD—South Korea (San An, Je Deok Kim)

SILVER—Netherlands (Gabriela Schloesser, Steve Wijler)

BRONZE—Mexico (Alejandra Valencia, Luis Alvarez)

CYCLING ROAD

Men’s Road Race

GOLD—Richard Carapaz, Ecuador

SILVER—Wout van Aert, Belgium

BRONZE—Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia

FENCING

Men’s Sabre Individual

GOLD—Aron Szilagyi, Hungary

SILVER—Luigi Samele, Italy

BRONZE—Junghwan Kim, South Korea

Women’s Épée Individual

GOLD—Yiwen Sun, China

SILVER—Ana Maria Popescu, Romania

BRONZE—Katrina Lehis, Estonia

JUDO

Men -60 kg

GOLD—Naohisa Takato, Japan

SILVER—Yung Wei Yang, Taiwan

BRONZE—Yeldos Smetov, Kazakhstan

BRONZE—Luka Mkheidze, France

Women -48 kg

GOLD—Distria Krasniqi, Kosovo

SILVER—Funa Tonaki, Japan

BRONZE—Daria Bilodid, Ukraine

BRONZE—Urantsetseg Munkhbat, Mongolia

SHOOTING

10m Air Pistol Men

GOLD—Javad Foroughi, Iran

SILVER—Damir Mikec, Serbia

BRONZE—Wei Pang, China

10m Air Rifle Women

GOLD—Qian Yang, China

SILVER—Anastasiia Galashina, Russia

BRONZE—Nina Christen, Switzerland

TAEKWONDO

Men -58kg

GOLD—Vito Dell’aquila, Italy

SILVER—Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi, Tunisia

BRONZE—Jun Jang, South Korea

BRONZE—Mikhail Artamonov, Russia

Women -49kg

GOLD—Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand

SILVER—Adriana Cerezo Iglesias, Spain

BRONZE—Abishag Semberg, Israel

BRONZE—Tijana Bogdanovic, Serbia

WEIGHTLIFTING

Women’s 49kg

GOLD—Zhihui Hou, China

SILVER—Chanu Saikhom Mirabai, India

BRONZE—Windy Cantika Aisah, Indonesia

Basketball

MEN

Group A

W L Pts Czech Republic 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 Iran 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0

Group B

W L Pts Australia 0 0 0 Germany 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0

Group C

W L Pts Argentina 0 0 0 Japan 0 0 0 Slovenia 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0

July 24

Iran vs. Czech Republic, late

Today

Germany vs. Italy, 12:40 a.m.

Australia vs. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m.

France vs. United States, 8 a.m.

Monday

Argentina vs. Slovenia, 12:40 a.m.

Japan vs. Spain, 8 a.m.

Tuesday

Nigeria vs. Germany, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

United States vs. Iran, 12:40 a.m.

Italy vs. Australia, 4:20 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. France, 8 a.m.

WOMEN

Group A

W L Pts Canada 0 0 0 Serbia 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0

Group B

W L Pts France 0 0 0 Japan 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0

Group C

W L Pts Australia 0 0 0 Belgium 0 0 0 China 0 0 0 Puerto Rico 0 0 0

Today

South Korea vs. Spain, 9 p.m.

Monday

Serbia vs. Canada, 4:20 a.m.

Japan vs. France, 9 p.m.

Tuesday

Nigeria vs. United States, 12:40 a.m.

Australia vs. Belgium, 4:20 a.m.

Puerto Rico vs. China, 8 a.m.

Wednesday

Canada vs. South Korea, 9 p.m.

Thursday

Spain vs. Serbia, 4:20 a.m.

Belgium vs. Puerto Rico, 9 p.m.

Friday

United States vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m.

France vs. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m.

China vs. Australia, 8 a.m.

Soccer

WOMEN

Group E

GP W D L GF GA Pts Britain 2 2 0 0 3 0 4 Canada 2 1 1 0 3 2 3 Japan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Chile 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Group F

GP W D L GF GA Pts Brazil 2 1 1 0 8 3 3 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 13 6 3 China 2 0 1 1 4 9 1 Zambia 2 0 1 1 7 14 1

Group G

GP W D L GF GA Pts Sweden 2 2 0 0 7 2 4 Australia 2 1 0 1 4 5 2 United States 2 1 0 1 6 4 2 New Zealand 2 0 0 2 2 8 0

July 21

Britain 2, Chile 0

Brazil 5, China 0

Sweden 3, United States 0

Japan 1, Canada 1

Netherlands 10, Zambia 3

Australia 2, New Zealand 1

July 24

Canada 2, Chile 1

China 4, Zambia 4

Sweden 4, Australia 2

Britain 1, Japan 0

Netherlands 3, Brazil 3

United States 6, New Zealand 1

Tuesday

New Zealand vs. Sweden, 4 a.m.

United States vs. Australia, 4 a.m.

Chile vs. Japan, 7 a.m.

Canada vs. Britain, 7 a.m.

Netherlands vs. China, 7:30 a.m.

Brazil vs. Zambia, 7:30 a.m.

USA 6, NEW ZEALAND 1

United States 2 4 — 6 New Zealand 0 1 — 1

First Half—1, United States, Lavelle, (Heath), 9th minute; 2, United States, Horan, (Ertz), 45th.

Second Half—3, United States, Erceg, 63rd; 4, New Zealand, Hassett, (Satchell), 72nd; 5, United States, Press, (Ertz), 80th; 6, United States, Morgan, (Press), 88th; 7, United States, Bott, 90th+3.

Yellow Cards—None.

Referee—Stephanie Frappart.

Softball

W L Pct United States 4 0 1.000 Japan 3 0 1.000 Canada 2 1 .667 Australia 1 3 .250 Italy 0 3 .000 Mexico 0 3 .000

July 20

Japan 8, Australia 1, 5 inn.

United States 2, Italy 0

July 21

Canada 4, Mexico 0

United States 1, Canada 0

Japan 3, Mexico 2, 8 inn.

July 22

Australia 1, Italy 0

July 23

Canada 7, Australia 1

July 24

United States 2, Mexico 0

Japan 5, Italy 0

United States 2, Australia 1

Today

Canada vs. Japan, 1:30 a.m.

Italy vs. Mexico, 7 a.m.

Japan vs. United States, 9 p.m.

Monday

Canada vs. Italy, 1:30 a.m.

Mexico vs. Australia, 7 a.m.

Tuesday

Bronze Medal, 12 a.m.

Gold Medal, 7 a.m.