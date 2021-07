(T) - taped (JIP) - joined in progress

TELEVISION HIGHLIGHTS

BASEBALL

NL, Atlanta-N.Y. Mets, MLB, 5 p.m.

AL, Toronto-Boston, ESPN, 7 p.m.

NL, Cincinnati-Chicago Cubs, Bally Indiana / Marquee, 8 p.m.

AL, Detroit-Minnesota, Bally Detroit, 8 p.m.

AL, Chicago White Sox-Kansas City, NBC Chicago, 8 p.m.

OLYMPICS

Swimming, Men’s Diving, Men’s Gymnastics, NBC, 8 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball, U.S.-Spain, CNBC, 8 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo, U.S.-South Africa, CNBC, 9 p.m.

Women’s Basketball, U.S.-Nigeria, USA, 12:30 a.m. (Tue.)

Women’s Soccer, U.S.-Australia, USA, 4 a.m. (Tue.)

Swimming, USA, 6 a.m. (Tue.)

Women’s Softball, U.S.-Japan, NBC Sports, 7 a.m. (Tue.)

Note: More Olympic coverage on CNBC, NBC, NBC Sports, USA, 8 p.m.-10 a.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

AL, Chicago White Sox-Kansas City, 1380 AM, 8 p.m.

TV, radio listings subject to change