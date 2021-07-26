TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Designated LHP Ryan Hartman for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHP Daniel Lynch from Omaha (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Tyler Zuber to Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Jaime Barria from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Designated LHP Alex Claudio for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 3B Gio Urshela from the 10-day IL. Transferred CF Tim Locastro from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed 1B Chris Gittens on the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned 2B Donovan Walton to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Ryan Weber from Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Ryan Sherriff from Durham (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Jake Reed to Durham (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent C Carson Kelly to Hillsboro (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Trevor Megill to Iowa (Triple-A East). Reinstated 2B David Bote from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Jimmy Nelson from 10-day IL. Placed OF Mookie Betts on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Hakeem Adeniji, P Drue Chrisman, DE Wyatt Hubert and DE Cam Sample on the active/non-football injury list. Placed WR Riley Lees and DT Renell Wren on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed HB Pooka Williams on the active/non-football injury list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Kyron Brown.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DE Austin Bryant on the PUP list. Placed WR Javon McKinley on the active/non-football injury list. Placed G Evan Heim on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed T Eric Fisher on the PUP list. Placed DE Dayo Odeyingbo on the active/non-football injury list. Place DL Rob Windsor on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Steven Nelson. Released DT Willie Henry.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Chris Cooper.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB John Simon. Waived LB Tuzar Skipper.