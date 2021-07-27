Tuesday, July 27, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|62
|39
|.614
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|32-20
|30-19
|Tampa Bay
|60
|40
|.600
|1½
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|30-18
|30-22
|New York
|51
|47
|.520
|9½
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|27-23
|24-24
|Toronto
|49
|47
|.510
|10½
|4½
|5-5
|L-2
|22-22
|27-25
|Baltimore
|34
|64
|.347
|26½
|20½
|6-4
|W-3
|16-30
|18-34
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|59
|41
|.590
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|35-17
|24-24
|Cleveland
|49
|48
|.505
|8½
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|25-22
|24-26
|Detroit
|47
|54
|.465
|12½
|9
|7-3
|L-3
|28-22
|19-32
|Kansas City
|43
|55
|.439
|15
|11½
|7-3
|W-6
|26-24
|17-31
|Minnesota
|42
|58
|.420
|17
|13½
|3-7
|L-2
|23-28
|19-30
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|61
|39
|.610
|—
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|34-20
|27-19
|Oakland
|56
|45
|.554
|5½
|—
|5-5
|L-3
|30-24
|26-21
|Seattle
|54
|46
|.540
|7
|1½
|6-4
|W-3
|32-21
|22-25
|Los Angeles
|49
|49
|.500
|11
|5½
|5-5
|W-2
|27-22
|22-27
|Texas
|35
|65
|.350
|26
|20½
|0-10
|L-12
|22-25
|13-40
Today
Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 8-5) at Boston (Richards 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 3-7), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-9), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-4), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-3), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2) at Seattle (Flexen 9-4), 10:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 5-3) at San Diego (Paddack 6-6), 10:10 p.m.
Monday
Boston 5, Toronto 4
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Detroit at Minnesota, late
Colorado at L.A. Angels, late
Houston at Seattle, late
Wednesday
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|53
|45
|.541
|—
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|31-16
|22-29
|Philadelphia
|50
|49
|.505
|3½
|6½
|5-5
|W-2
|30-19
|20-30
|Atlanta
|49
|51
|.490
|5
|8
|4-5
|L-1
|26-25
|23-26
|Washington
|45
|54
|.455
|8½
|11½
|3-7
|L-5
|27-25
|18-29
|Miami
|43
|57
|.430
|11
|14
|4-6
|W-2
|24-23
|19-34
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|58
|42
|.580
|—
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|29-24
|29-18
|Cincinnati
|51
|48
|.515
|6½
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|26-26
|25-22
|St. Louis
|50
|50
|.500
|8
|7
|6-4
|W-1
|28-20
|22-30
|Chicago
|49
|51
|.490
|9
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|30-18
|19-33
|Pittsburgh
|38
|61
|.384
|19½
|18½
|5-5
|L-1
|21-26
|17-35
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|62
|37
|.626
|—
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|31-15
|31-22
|Los Angeles
|61
|40
|.604
|2
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|33-18
|28-22
|San Diego
|58
|44
|.569
|5½
|—
|5-4
|L-2
|33-19
|25-25
|Colorado
|43
|56
|.434
|19
|13½
|5-5
|L-2
|33-20
|10-36
|Arizona
|31
|70
|.307
|32
|26½
|5-5
|L-1
|19-30
|12-40
Today
Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-7) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 3-7), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-10), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-3), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 9:45 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 5-3) at San Diego (Paddack 6-6), 10:10 p.m.
Monday
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 0, gm1
N.Y. Mets 1, Atlanta 0, gm2
Philadelphia 6, Washington 5
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, late
Colorado at L.A. Angels, late
Wednesday
St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
KANSAS CITY 4,
CHICAGO WHITE SOX 3
|Chicago
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Merrifld 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Vaughn lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|C.Sntana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Benintndi lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Engel rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Dozier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mendick 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dyson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Zavala c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Collins ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|Chicago
|000
|002
|001—3
|Kansas City
|010
|111
|00x—4
E—Engel (1). DP—Chicago 0, Kansas City 1. LOB—Chicago 4, Kansas City 6. 2B—Engel (3), Anderson (21), Moncada (19), Dyson (6), Merrifield (23). HR—Soler 2 (13), Benintendi (11).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Chicago
|Keuchel L,7-4
|6
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Heuer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crochet
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
Kansas City
|Minor W,8-8
|6
|3
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Zimmer H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barlow S,6-9
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP—Keuchel (Alberto). Umpires—Home, Kerwin Danley; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild. T—2:36. A—12,384 (37,903).
BOSTON 5,
TORONTO 4
|Toronto
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Springer dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|K.Hrndz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|GuerreroJr 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|T.Hernándz rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vázquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Chavis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|Toronto
|002
|020
|000—4
|Boston
|021
|000
|02x—5
E—Bichette (16). DP—Toronto 0, Boston 1. LOB—Toronto 6, Boston 6. 2B—Springer (4), T.Hernández (17), Martinez (28), Renfroe (18). HR—Bichette (18), Devers (27), Verdugo (10).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Toronto
|Hatch
|3 2/3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Saucedo
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cimber H,1
|1 2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Rchrds L,1-1
|1 1/3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Romano
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Boston
|Pivetta
|4 2/3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Valdez
|2 1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino W,3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes S,22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP—Hatch, Pivetta. Umpires—Home, Lance Barrett; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alfonso Marquez. T—3:17. A—27,142 (37,755).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
GAME ONE
ATLANTA 2,
N.Y. METS 0
|Atlanta
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pederson rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Villar ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arcia lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Nido c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Almonte lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gulorme 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|McCann ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Muller p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stroman p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Drury ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|10
|2
|Totals
|24
|0
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|001
|100
|0—2
|New York
|000
|000
|0—0
DP—Atlanta 2, New York 1. LOB—Atlanta 9, New York 5. 2B—Heredia (22), Pederson (2), Swanson (24), Drury (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Atlanta
|Muller, W, 2-3
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Matzek, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W.Smith, S, 20
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
New York
|Stroman, L, 7-9
|5
|8
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Castro
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
Umpires—Home, Brian Knight; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Doug Eddings. T—2:12.
GAME TWO
N.Y. METS 1,
ATLANTA 0
|Atlanta
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pederson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nimmo cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Pillar pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Do.Smth lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wilson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blnknhrn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Glrme ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|24
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|23
|1
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|0—0
|New York
|000
|010
|x—1
DP—Atlanta 1, New York 1. LOB—Atlanta 4, New York 7. 2B—Davis (5), McNeil (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Atlanta
|Wilson
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chavez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson, L, 1-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Newcomb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
New York
|Loup
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Familia
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Banda
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|May, W, 3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lugo, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E.Díaz, S, 22-26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
HBP—Wilson (Do.Smith). Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jose Navas; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Malachi Moore. T—2:11. A—24,384 (41,922).
PHILADELPHIA 6,
WASHINGTON 5
|Washington
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Escobar 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Harpr rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|McCutchn lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Harrison 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Parra lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Grgorius ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Barrera c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Toreyes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ross p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Howard p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Zimmermn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moniak ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|Washington
|000
|400
|001—5
|Philadelphia
|000
|003
|003—6
E—Gregorius (11). DP—Washington 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB—Washington 10, Philadelphia 9. 2B—McCutchen (13), Segura (16). 3B—Bell (1), Harrison (2). HR—Hoskins (22), McCutchen (18). SB—Realmuto (6), Segura (7). SF—Hoskins (2). S—Torreyes (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
Washington
|Ross
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Voth
|2/3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Clay H,10
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Finnegan H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hudson H,14
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand L,5-5
|1/3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
Philadelphia
|Howard
|3 2/3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Kintzler
|1/3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brogdon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Neris
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bradley W,5-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP—Ross (Segura). WP—Hand, Alvarado. Umpires—Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Conroy. T—3:37. A—23,265 (42,792).
High-A Central
EAST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Great Lakes (Dodgers)
|40
|32
|.556
|—
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|39
|32
|.549
|½
|Lake County (Cleve.)
|38
|34
|.528
|2
|Lansing (Oakand)
|34
|38
|.472
|6
|West Michigan (Det.)
|33
|38
|.465
|6½
|TINCAPS (San Diego)
|33
|39
|.458
|7
WEST DIVISION
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kan. City)
|46
|24
|.657
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minn.)
|40
|32
|.556
|7
|Wisconsin (Milw.)
|35
|36
|.493
|11½
|South Bend (Cubs)
|32
|39
|.451
|14½
|Beloit (Miami)
|31
|41
|.431
|16
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|28
|44
|.389
|19
Monday
No games scheduled
Today
TINCAPS at Lansing, 7 p.m.
West Michigan at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.
South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Beloit at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
TINCAPS at Lansing, 7 p.m.
West Michigan at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.
South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Beloit at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
