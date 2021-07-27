The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, July 27, 2021 1:00 am

    BASEBALL

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Boston 62 39 .614 7-3 W-2 32-20 30-19
    Tampa Bay 60 40 .600 7-3 L-1 30-18 30-22
    New York 51 47 .520 5-5 L-1 27-23 24-24
    Toronto 49 47 .510 10½ 5-5 L-2 22-22 27-25
    Baltimore 34 64 .347 26½ 20½ 6-4 W-3 16-30 18-34

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Chicago 59 41 .590 5-5 L-1 35-17 24-24
    Cleveland 49 48 .505 5 4-6 W-1 25-22 24-26
    Detroit 47 54 .465 12½ 9 7-3 L-3 28-22 19-32
    Kansas City 43 55 .439 15 11½ 7-3 W-6 26-24 17-31
    Minnesota 42 58 .420 17 13½ 3-7 L-2 23-28 19-30

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Houston 61 39 .610 7-3 W-3 34-20 27-19
    Oakland 56 45 .554 5-5 L-3 30-24 26-21
    Seattle 54 46 .540 7 6-4 W-3 32-21 22-25
    Los Angeles 49 49 .500 11 5-5 W-2 27-22 22-27
    Texas 35 65 .350 26 20½ 0-10 L-12 22-25 13-40

    Today

    Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

    St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

    Toronto (Ray 8-5) at Boston (Richards 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

    Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 3-7), 8:05 p.m.

    Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-9), 8:10 p.m.

    Detroit (Alexander 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-4), 8:10 p.m.

    Colorado (Gomber 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-3), 9:38 p.m.

    Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2) at Seattle (Flexen 9-4), 10:10 p.m.

    Oakland (Kaprielian 5-3) at San Diego (Paddack 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

    Monday

    Boston 5, Toronto 4

    Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

    Detroit at Minnesota, late

    Colorado at L.A. Angels, late

    Houston at Seattle, late

    Wednesday

    Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

    St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

    Houston at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

    Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

    Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

    Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

    Arizona at Texas, 8 p.m.

    Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

    Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    East Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    New York 53 45 .541 6-4 W-1 31-16 22-29
    Philadelphia 50 49 .505 5-5 W-2 30-19 20-30
    Atlanta 49 51 .490 5 8 4-5 L-1 26-25 23-26
    Washington 45 54 .455 11½ 3-7 L-5 27-25 18-29
    Miami 43 57 .430 11 14 4-6 W-2 24-23 19-34

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    Milwaukee 58 42 .580 5-5 L-1 29-24 29-18
    Cincinnati 51 48 .515 4-6 L-1 26-26 25-22
    St. Louis 50 50 .500 8 7 6-4 W-1 28-20 22-30
    Chicago 49 51 .490 9 8 5-5 W-1 30-18 19-33
    Pittsburgh 38 61 .384 19½ 18½ 5-5 L-1 21-26 17-35

    West Division

    W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
    San Francisco 62 37 .626 5-5 W-1 31-15 31-22
    Los Angeles 61 40 .604 2 5-5 W-2 33-18 28-22
    San Diego 58 44 .569 5-4 L-2 33-19 25-25
    Colorado 43 56 .434 19 13½ 5-5 L-2 33-20 10-36
    Arizona 31 70 .307 32 26½ 5-5 L-1 19-30 12-40

    Today

    Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

    Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

    Washington (Fedde 4-7) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

    Atlanta (Morton 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

    St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

    Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 3-7), 8:05 p.m.

    Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-10), 8:05 p.m.

    Colorado (Gomber 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-3), 9:38 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 9:45 p.m.

    Oakland (Kaprielian 5-3) at San Diego (Paddack 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

    Monday

    Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 0, gm1

    N.Y. Mets 1, Atlanta 0, gm2

    Philadelphia 6, Washington 5

    Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, late

    Colorado at L.A. Angels, late

    Wednesday

    St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

    Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

    Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

    Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

    Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

    Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

    Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

    Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

    L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

    AMERICAN LEAGUE

    KANSAS CITY 4,

    CHICAGO WHITE SOX 3

    Chicago Kansas City
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 Merrifld 2b 4 0 1 1
    Vaughn lf 4 0 1 2 C.Sntana 1b 4 0 0 0
    Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Perez c 4 0 1 0
    Jiménez dh 4 0 0 0 Soler dh 4 2 2 2
    Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0 Benintndi lf 4 1 2 1
    Engel rf 4 0 2 1 Dozier 3b 2 0 0 0
    Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 Alberto ss 3 0 0 0
    Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 1 0
    Mendick 2b 1 0 0 0 Dyson rf 3 1 1 0
    Zavala c 1 1 0 0
    Collins ph-c 1 0 0 0
    Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 31 4 8 4
    Chicago 000 002 001—3
    Kansas City 010 111 00x—4

    E—Engel (1). DP—Chicago 0, Kansas City 1. LOB—Chicago 4, Kansas City 6. 2B—Engel (3), Anderson (21), Moncada (19), Dyson (6), Merrifield (23). HR—Soler 2 (13), Benintendi (11).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Chicago

    Keuchel L,7-4 6 6 4 4 1 3
    Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Crochet 1 2 0 0 1 2

    Kansas City

    Minor W,8-8 6 3 2 2 2 7
    Zimmer H,10 1 0 0 0 1 1
    Barlow S,6-9 2 2 1 1 0 0

    HBP—Keuchel (Alberto). Umpires—Home, Kerwin Danley; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Fairchild. T—2:36. A—12,384 (37,903).

    BOSTON 5,

    TORONTO 4

    Toronto Boston
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Springer dh 3 2 1 0 K.Hrndz ss 4 0 0 0
    GuerreroJr 1b 4 0 2 1 Duran cf 4 0 0 0
    Semien 2b 4 0 1 1 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0
    Bichette ss 4 1 1 2 Devers 3b 4 1 2 1
    T.Hernándz rf 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 2 2 0
    Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 2 2 3
    Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 Vázquez c 2 0 0 0
    Biggio 3b 4 0 0 0 Cordero 1b 4 0 2 0
    McGuire c 4 1 2 0 Chavis 2b 3 0 0 1
    Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 32 5 9 5
    Toronto 002 020 000—4
    Boston 021 000 02x—5

    E—Bichette (16). DP—Toronto 0, Boston 1. LOB—Toronto 6, Boston 6. 2B—Springer (4), T.Hernández (17), Martinez (28), Renfroe (18). HR—Bichette (18), Devers (27), Verdugo (10).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Toronto

    Hatch 3 2/3 7 3 3 1 4
    Saucedo 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
    Cimber H,1 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
    T.Rchrds L,1-1 1 1/3 1 2 2 2 1
    Romano 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

    Boston

    Pivetta 4 2/3 6 4 4 2 3
    Valdez 2 1/3 2 0 0 0 2
    Ottavino W,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 0
    Barnes S,22 1 0 0 0 0 0

    WP—Hatch, Pivetta. Umpires—Home, Lance Barrett; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alfonso Marquez. T—3:17. A—27,142 (37,755).

    NATIONAL LEAGUE

    GAME ONE

    ATLANTA 2,

    N.Y. METS 0

    Atlanta New York
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Pederson rf 4 0 1 1 Villar ss 1 0 1 0
    Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
    Freeman 1b 3 0 2 0 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0
    Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0
    Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 Do.Smith lf 3 0 0 0
    Vogt c 3 0 1 0 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0
    Arcia lf 3 0 0 1 Nido c 3 0 1 0
    Almonte lf 0 0 0 0 Gulorme 2b 2 0 0 0
    Heredia cf 3 1 2 0 McCann ph 1 0 0 0
    Muller p 2 0 1 0 Stroman p 1 0 1 0
    Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 0 1 0
    Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0
    W.Smith p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 30 2 10 2 Totals 24 0 5 0
    Atlanta 001 100 0—2
    New York 000 000 0—0

    DP—Atlanta 2, New York 1. LOB—Atlanta 9, New York 5. 2B—Heredia (22), Pederson (2), Swanson (24), Drury (2).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Atlanta

    Muller, W, 2-3 5 4 0 0 2 3
    Matzek, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1
    W.Smith, S, 20 1 1 0 0 0 0

    New York

    Stroman, L, 7-9 5 8 2 2 1 4
    Castro 2 2 0 0 1 4

    Umpires—Home, Brian Knight; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Doug Eddings. T—2:12.

    GAME TWO

    N.Y. METS 1,

    ATLANTA 0

    Atlanta New York
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Pederson rf 3 0 1 0 Nimmo cf 2 1 1 0
    Albies 2b 2 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
    Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 3 0 2 1
    Riley 3b 3 0 2 0 Pillar pr-lf 0 0 0 0
    Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 Do.Smth lf 1 0 0 0
    Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0
    Almonte lf 3 0 0 0 E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0
    K.Smith c 2 0 0 0 Davis 3b 3 0 1 0
    Wilson p 1 0 0 0 Conforto rf 3 0 1 0
    Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Villar ss 3 0 0 0
    Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 McCann c 3 0 1 0
    Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0
    Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
    Blnknhrn ph 1 0 0 0
    Banda p 0 0 0 0
    May p 0 0 0 0
    Glrme ph-2b 1 0 0 0
    Totals 24 0 4 0 Totals 23 1 6 1
    Atlanta 000 000 0—0
    New York 000 010 x—1

    DP—Atlanta 1, New York 1. LOB—Atlanta 4, New York 7. 2B—Davis (5), McNeil (7).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Atlanta

    Wilson 3 4 0 0 1 2
    Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Jackson, L, 1-2 1 2 1 1 1 1
    Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 1

    New York

    Loup 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Familia 1 2 0 0 0 3
    Banda 2 1 0 0 0 3
    May, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 0 0
    Lugo, H, 8 1 1 0 0 1 0
    E.Díaz, S, 22-26 1 0 0 0 0 3

    Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

    HBP—Wilson (Do.Smith). Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jose Navas; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Malachi Moore. T—2:11. A—24,384 (41,922).

    PHILADELPHIA 6,

    WASHINGTON 5

    Washington Philadelphia
    ab r h bi ab r h bi
    Escobar 2b 5 2 2 0 Segura 2b 4 1 2 0
    Turner ss 5 0 2 0 Realmuto c 5 0 1 0
    Soto rf 3 0 0 0 B.Harpr rf 2 2 1 0
    Bell 1b 4 1 1 2 McCutchn lf 4 2 2 3
    Harrison 3b 4 1 1 1 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 3
    Parra lf 5 1 1 1 Grgorius ss 4 0 2 0
    Barrera c 3 0 2 0 Toreyes 3b 3 0 0 0
    Robles cf 3 0 1 1 Herrera cf 4 0 1 0
    Ross p 2 0 0 0 Howard p 1 0 1 0
    Zimmermn ph 1 0 0 0 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0
    Voth p 0 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
    Clay p 0 0 0 0 Moniak ph 1 0 0 0
    Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
    Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0
    Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
    Hand p 0 0 0 0 Bohm ph 1 0 0 0
    Bradley p 0 0 0 0
    Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 34 6 11 6
    Washington 000 400 001—5
    Philadelphia 000 003 003—6

    E—Gregorius (11). DP—Washington 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB—Washington 10, Philadelphia 9. 2B—McCutchen (13), Segura (16). 3B—Bell (1), Harrison (2). HR—Hoskins (22), McCutchen (18). SB—Realmuto (6), Segura (7). SF—Hoskins (2). S—Torreyes (3).

    IP H R ER BB SO

    Washington

    Ross 5 3 0 0 2 4
    Voth 2/3 4 3 3 0 0
    Clay H,10 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
    Finnegan H,10 1 0 0 0 1 2
    Hudson H,14 1 2 0 0 0 1
    Hand L,5-5 1/3 2 3 3 1 1

    Philadelphia

    Howard 3 2/3 6 4 4 0 2
    Kintzler 1/3 2 0 0 0 0
    Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Alvarado 1 0 0 0 3 1
    Neris 2 0 0 0 2 3
    Bradley W,5-1 1 2 1 1 1 0

    HBP—Ross (Segura). WP—Hand, Alvarado. Umpires—Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Conroy. T—3:37. A—23,265 (42,792).

    High-A Central

    EAST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Great Lakes (Dodgers) 40 32 .556
    Dayton (Cincinnati) 39 32 .549 ½
    Lake County (Cleve.) 38 34 .528 2
    Lansing (Oakand) 34 38 .472 6
    West Michigan (Det.) 33 38 .465
    TINCAPS (San Diego) 33 39 .458 7

    WEST DIVISION

    W L Pct. GB
    Quad Cities (Kan. City) 46 24 .657
    Cedar Rapids (Minn.) 40 32 .556 7
    Wisconsin (Milw.) 35 36 .493 11½
    South Bend (Cubs) 32 39 .451 14½
    Beloit (Miami) 31 41 .431 16
    Peoria (St. Louis) 28 44 .389 19

    Monday

    No games scheduled

    Today

    TINCAPS at Lansing, 7 p.m.

    West Michigan at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

    Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.

    South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    Beloit at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

    Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

    Wednesday

    TINCAPS at Lansing, 7 p.m.

    West Michigan at Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

    Lake County at Dayton, 7 p.m.

    South Bend at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

    Beloit at Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

    Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

