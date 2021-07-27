May p 0 0 0 0

Glrme ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 24 0 4 0 Totals 23 1 6 1 Atlanta 000 000 0—0 New York 000 010 x—1

DP—Atlanta 1, New York 1. LOB—Atlanta 4, New York 7. 2B—Davis (5), McNeil (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta

Wilson 3 4 0 0 1 2 Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jackson, L, 1-2 1 2 1 1 1 1 Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 1

New York

Loup 1 0 0 0 0 1 Familia 1 2 0 0 0 3 Banda 2 1 0 0 0 3 May, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Lugo, H, 8 1 1 0 0 1 0 E.Díaz, S, 22-26 1 0 0 0 0 3

Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

HBP—Wilson (Do.Smith). Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jose Navas; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Malachi Moore. T—2:11. A—24,384 (41,922).

PHILADELPHIA 6,

WASHINGTON 5